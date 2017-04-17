Pastor Chris in maiden Zimbabwe trip

CHRIST Embassy leader, Chris Oyakhilome, is scheduled to make his maiden visit to Zimbabwe next month where he is expected to officially launch his church’s global worship and communion miracle service.

BY ALBERT MASAKA

His trip was confirmed in a recent video broadcast shown to church members on Easter Friday.

“On the 7th of May we will be in Harare, Zimbabwe for the Worship and Communion service, a very special one…,” said the Nigeria-based cleric who commands a global following.

The service is scheduled to be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

“Not only are we going to be together in an arena, but as we worship and as we praise, the glory of the Lord will fill that nation.

“He came to give you life and the life that He brought to you destroys sickness, disease and infirmity. If you have that life look at what it tells us…

“I can tell you the presence of the Lord will be all over that country. Zimbabwe is a special country. I can tell you it’s a special nation and when I come I will tell you how special you are.”

The church’s local leader, Ruth Musarurwa, in another broadcast said attendance to the service was free.

She warned the public to be wary of fraudsters who had created a fake Christ Embassy Facebook account, to request for funds.

“We want to make it known to everyone that Christ Embassy is not requesting for funds from anyone at all. Christ Embassy has not initiated that, “ Musarurwa said.

The visit comes as sweet news to many Zimbabweans as they have been looking forward to it since the inception of the local church.

Chris initially announced the plans to tour Zimbabwe during his Night of Bliss programme on January 22 2017 at FNB Stadium in South Africa, where he declared “It’s your time”.

“Zimbabwe, you are a miracle! You are a land locked country, but you are not God locked. God has heard your prayers, refuse to be poor. God said, you are a miracle. It’s your time!” declared Pastor Chris.

“… Zimbabwe, your first is coming. I have messages for other countries, but Zimbabwe is a special country. God always speaks to nations through His prophets.”

His Believers Love World ministry runs several arms including the Healing School, and his daily devotional the Rhapsody of Realities is among the most translated book in the whole world, (662 translations) with over 250 million copies reported to be distributed for free in 2016. – Newsday

