I love laces on your pant – WhatsApp message leaks to hubby

MWENEZI – A Mwenezi man could not hold back his anger when he came across a love message in his wife’s phone where a neighbour described the beautiful laces on the wife’s pants.

The neighbour allegedly saw the married woman’s pants when they got intimate on their way from collecting social welfare food. Sofia Tavana, the husband then teamed up with his friend Hebert Dube (29) and assaulted Marvellous Tapudzai (47).

Dube and Tavana from Pasvana Village 2 under Chief Neshuro in Mwenezi appeared in court facing charges of assaulting Tapudzai who they accused of sending messages to the later’s wife.

Tavana and Dube were sentenced to eight months in prison by Magistrate Honest Musiiwa and they will serve an effective six months each after two months were suspended.

Tapudzai sustained a swollen right arm and hip as a result of the assault.

A source from the village where the incident happened said the accused was angered by the text message.

“Sweetie, I love you, l love the laced pant which you were wearing on the day we received our CARE consignments. Let’s meet at the usual place,” allegedly read the message.

Prosecuting Patience Mutsikwi told the court that on April 10 this year at around 7am at Pasvana Village, the accused persons met Tapudzai on his way from a nearby bush where he was looking for donkeys.

The court heard that the accused persons accussed Tapudzai of having an extra marital affair with Tavana’s wife and as a result an altercation ensued.

The duo then took Mopani logs from a nearby bush and assaulted the complainant.

The matter was then reported to Police leading to the arrest of the duo. Tapudzi was then referred to hospital for a medical examination and a medical report which shows the injuries sustained was produced in court. Masvingo Mirror

