Undenges in eye of storm

Dr Samuel Undenge who is also the Minister of Energy and Power Development

DAGGERS have been drawn against the Undenges in Manicaland, with some members accusing the Zanu-PF provincial chairman of failing to rein in his wife who is allegedly causing divisions in the province.

However, Dr Samuel Undenge who is also the Minister of Energy and Power Development, has poured cold water on the allegations, saying: “Someone is trying to pursue a vote of no confidence against me after being disappointed that the Provincial Executive Committee and Provincial Co-ordination Committee did not pass it. It is now personal and not constitutional.”

Following last Friday’s PEC and PCC meetings where the issues of allegations being levelled against the Undenges were raised, a Press Conference was called after the PCC meeting where provincial vice-chairman, Cde Joseph Mujati who was flanked by women’s league’s provincial vice-chairperson and youth league chairman, Cde Mubuso Chinguno announced the vote of no confidence on Dr Undenge.

Among the allegations being levelled against Dr Undenge are that he was creating parallel structures in the province by imposing shadow members of National Assembly in constituencies where there are legitimate Zanu-PF MPs.

A petition was also drafted which tabled the allegations and some of them read: “He is highly incompetent in that he failed to conduct meetings as set out in the party constitution.

“He has been denying (sic) provincial members from holding meetings during his absence.

“He has allowed a situation to prevail (sic) whereby his wife Cde Lettina Undenge has been interfering with the day to day running of the province.

“Cde Undenge and his wife have been firing and imposing preferred members to further their personal interests.

“Cde Undenge and his wife have been using money to divide the PCC.”

In response, Dr Undenge said: “Zanu-PF has a constitution and procedures which guide its conduct.

“There are specific guidelines for the passing of a vote of no confidence against someone. When a vote of no confidence is passed by the PEC, it must be endorsed by the PCC.

“Allegations were raised in both the PEC and PCC and were discussed in both meetings. They were discussed after a few individuals had proposed a vote of no confidence in me.

“When they were discussed the PEC and PCC did not pass a vote of no confidence on me.

“This was only done outside both meetings which is unconstitutional.”

On allegations being levelled against his wife, Dr Undenge said: “Mai Undenge attends PCC meetings in her capacity as national secretary for administration in the Women’s League.

“She does not attend PCC meetings in her capacity as my wife and those saying that are misguided.

“We are not using money, but these people peddling falsehoods against us should tell us their source of money which they are using to accommodate people in hotels here in Mutare and Harare.”

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF youths in Manicaland have embarked on a gap filling exercise in its structures starting with Mutare.

The Mutare exercise will start today (Friday) and is being led by the wing’s provincial secretary for commissar, Cde Rinesu Chinamasa.

Provincial youth secretary for administration, Cde Victor Saunyama confirmed the development and said the move was also meant to prepare for President Mugabe’s meeting with youths in the province this year.

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...