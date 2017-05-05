My aunt’s husband raped me

Barbara Vhengedza From My Heart

Dear Tete

My issue is a sad one when I think about it personally. My father died when I was just two months old and then my mother followed after four months. I was taken care of by my mother’s sister who was really nice till I was 17. Unfortunately she was killed in a road accident and my biggest problems began. My aunt’s husband decided to force himself on me. He raped me without thinking that I was just like his child. I cannot tell anyone because they will not believe me at all. What should I do to move on?

Tete Responds

Dear, you have to stop thinking that there is no help for you. You are a strong girl to have gone through everything that you have gone through and still be in a position to find help. You need to go out and find help from authorities who will protect you from your uncle. It is quite unfortunate that you had to go through this terrible experience on your own. Find someone you trust to confide in and also to accompany you to the police station. You need to report the incident, receive counselling and move on. You have the power to change your future. Take strides to improve yourself by reaching out.

Do not be afraid.

Dear Tete

I am a woman who has been on separation from my husband for over 10 years. We were happily married until he began cheating on me. My husband became a stranger after he started a relationship with my close friend’s sister. I was broken inside and I could not believe it when my friend told me that her young sister had been impregnated by my husband. My world fell apart and a part of me wanted to die and leave him to carry the shame of pushing me to the grave. Today, I am just holding on for my children, but I still cry when I think of the betrayal.

Tete Responds

Hey there sister. I am proud of you for not taking your life and deciding to walk away from a toxic relationship for your own sanity. Too many people continue to hold on to relationships that make them unhappy and lose their self respect in the process. You will get over the sadness of losing your lover. You will find love again. Cry when you need to, but then wake up, make up and show up. You are stronger than you think darling, so do not lose hope. Live for more than just your children and reach your full potential.

All The Best

Dear Tete

I am a young man with a real problem. My father beats my mother in our presence. I am the oldest boy in my family and sometimes it makes me so angry that I feel like beating him. My mother is a soft spoken woman who hardly does anything wrong, yet my dad beats her several times a week. From my understanding my father is just a disrespectful man who does not love my mother. One day, I will take my mother to another place.

Tete Responds

Son, you have to be strong for you and mum. Your dad is an abusive man indeed because he beats your mum, but my darling, he is still your father. I feel and understand when you say you sometimes feel like beating him, but do not do it. Rather, find someone trustworthy to confide in. You need someone to speak to your parents about what is going on and how it is affecting you as children. Your mother is in a sticky situation and she needs you to give her respect and love during this difficult time. We always urge parents to think about the environment in which they are bringing up their children.

Be Strong.

