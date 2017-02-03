Voodoo gone wrong!

Dear Tete Barbara —

My friend and I decided to visit a traditional healer to strengthen our relationships with our partners because these days things are just tough. We picked a number of different practitioners and then settled for one whom we both agreed told us what we wanted.

I was given herbs to bath with at the shrine and one other herb to burn in the house where my husband and I live together. I was to burn the incense while naked and then let the smoke go onto my privates as I said incantations of what I wanted my partner to do for me.

I did it at sunset and had the door to our bedroom open as I was told by the healer. When I was about to finish, my husband walked in clapping his hands. He has asked me to leave the house after that incident, which has left me more than embarrassed. What should I do? How do I make him understand it was for us?

Tete Barbara Responds

It is quite sad that you are in this situation but what is more disturbing is the fact that you believed that you needed a charm to secure your relationship with your husband. You have your reasons and you maybe able to justify your actions but the problem now is that you were caught and now you are suffering the consequences.

People all over the world believe in different things and practice different rituals to strengthen their bonds but the problem only comes when one partner is not aware of the plan. Put yourself in your husband’s shoes and imagine if you walked in on him doing strange things using your name.

You need to understand his position and then find a mediator he respects and trusts to speak on your behalf, explaining your position as a wife trying to secure her marriage. It may take time to earn your husband’s trust once again but nothing is impossible. In future be wise.

All the best.