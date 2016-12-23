JUJU GONE BAD!

Dear Tete Barbara

Last year I met a guy that I thought was really cool and I fell in love with him at first sight. After realising that I couldn’t get his full attention, I decided to visit a traditional healer in the area for some herbs.

When I got to the healer I was given three round nuts, one was red, the other was black and the last one white. I was to swallow all three and then pick them out of my stool. After two days I passed them out and then ground them into a powder which I added to his meal as I was instructed.

Ever since that day, my man is loyal. The problem is now that he beats me black and blue if he sees me with any other man. Help me.

Tete Barbara Responds

The use of juju, charms and spells to enhance relationships is something still a bit controversial with some saying that it is just not practical. Perhaps your partner has a history of violent behaviour that you are unaware of.

You did a very uncouth thing by giving your supposed lover food you picked out of your stool to make him your slave. Why would you want to force someone to be with you knowing fully well that they do not feel the same about you?

Did you think about what your lover would do if he had or is ever to find out what you did? If your spell has worked is it not better to reverse the spell where it was made? Go back to the healer and explain your situation and you may receive a remedy.

Next time remember that all that glitters is not gold, it pays to take time to know someone. Try and get your partner to get help for his violent behaviour and also his jealousy. Say no to Gender Based Violence. This problem might not be as spiritual as you think. Let us know the outcome.

Good Luck!