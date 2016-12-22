A footnote on Chomsky and Zizek

Many will be familiar with the positions of both Slavoj Zizek and Noam Chomsky on the U.S. election. The election itself posed a significant moral dilemma for many leftists especially radical leftists, thus the disparity between the views of renowned left figures such as Chomsky and Zizek. The following serves as a critique of both the philosopher’s arguments.

Chomsky’s proposition of maintaining the status quo is not only a dangerous position in Zizek’s eyes but also in his own view, he himself has widely claimed that “Obama is much worse than George Bush”. This serves not only to prove that Democrats cannot only be as bad as Republicans but in certain cases, worse. Maintaining what Chomsky calls “the liberal disillusionment” by electing Clinton, it would bring about the illusion of social progression while in-fact social regression. While Chomsky’s theory of the lesser of two evils seems to maintain itself as the underlying principle within his argument, it cannot be foretold that the lesser of two evils is Trump. Exactly the point of Zizek, that it is in-fact Trump who is the lesser of two evils as he brings about a political revolution as a result of his election as opposing to maintaining a more dangerous status quo. However, Zizek’s more-ideological premises to his argument, which is based on many presumptions, would fail to achieve it’s desired mark in the pragmatic world, while Zizek bases his argument on its success. Describing himself as a Maoist, it is without a doubt that he fails to see the difference between theory and practice. Mao’s theory on the cultural revolution was solid revolution in which a successful communist state would have arisen but as any Marxist theorist knows, it’s practice was far from the theory due to many other complex factors within society. Similarly to the election of Trump, while it may be possible that Trump’s election may be a radical change in the political system, one cannot be sure wether this would be for good or worse. Furthermore, the previous statement assumes also, as Zizek does, that there will be a mass mobilisation within the political structure in order for change to occur, which is a very presumptive premise.