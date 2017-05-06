Digital Future presents international speakers and training

Techzim and TBWA present the Digital Future conference – Zimbabwe’s largest gathering of digital and marketing minds – on 11 and 12 May 2017. The conference brings together professionals from various sectors to address the marketing and public relations challenges presented by growing digital advancements globally.

After a hiatus in 2016, Digital Future 2017 presents speakers from renowned organisations, under the theme “Digitise, Monetise, Realise”. Sonia Sengupta, Marketing Executive for MNet’s Eastern and Southern African channels, will bring insights from her experiences as a Market Researcher for GfK (the 4th largest Market Research company in the world), specialising in telecoms, consumer electronics and gaming sectors for the Angolan, Mozambican and South African markets. Sengupta will unpack the threat of digital to traditional industries such as broadcasting, publishing, tourism and transport, helping attendees to come away with an understanding of how these industries can actually harness digital in order to compete and stay relevant.

With two companies in a race to become the first trillion dollar business: Alphabet (Google’s parent company) and Apple, Digital Future is proud to present Dane Knezic at this year’s conference. Knezic is a Technical Solutions Consultant at Google specializing in advanced Measurement and Attribution Solutions across Google AdWords, Analytics and Tag Manager. As a Measurement specialist, Knezic primarily works with clients in implementing advanced analytics solutions, and will shed light on where analytics fit into digital strategy. Attendees will learn how to track the performance of their brand’s digital activities, and how to optimise digital spend and maximise return on investment through analytics.

Online reputation management is a critical success factor for every brand. Kalay Maistry, Business Unit Head at Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants will present specialised knowledge drawn from over 20 years’ experience as a journalist and broadcast technical advisor. With experience as a Southern African correspondent at organisations such as Al Jazeera English, SABC, Talk Radio 702, ETV among others, Maistry will help attendees grasp the fundamentals of crisis management, and how to monitor a brand’s reputation and feedback online, turning customers into brand ambassadors in the process. Maistry will also provide an invaluable reputation management training session to give insights diving deeper into best practices and case studies in steering a brand in the public eye- both online and offline. The training will allow attendees to learn to create strong, actionable reputation management strategies with a clear return on investment.

Digital Future 2017 will be held at Sango Conference centre, with tickets and information available at www.digitalfuture.co.zw. Like and Follow Digital Future on Facebook and Twitter: @DigitalFutureZW, and follow the conversation on the hashtag #DF2017. For further information, contact:

Kuda: 0718 583 710

Kudzanai: 0771 768 408

Stacey: 0774 112 118

Like this: Like Loading...