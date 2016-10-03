EIGHT KILLED AS KOMBI COLLIDES WITH TRUCK

Twelve people died in two separate road traffic accidents on Sunday, police confirmed yesterday. Eight people died on Sunday evening along the Harare-Masvingo Highway when a Toyota Noah they were travelling in rammed into a haulage truck.

The Toyota Noah had 11 passengers on board, and the driver is understood to have failed to give way before ramming into a haulage truck that was travelling in the same direction.

The car overturned before landing on its right side.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, confirmed the accident, saying five people died on the spot while the other three died on admission at Harare Central Hospital.

In another accident, a Mazda Demio vehicle with four passengers on board collided with a Yutong bus along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway, killing three people on the spot including a policeman. Snr Assist Comm Charamba urged motorists to observe traffic regulations and always be extra-cautious when driving to avoid loss of lives.