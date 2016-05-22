Father rapes daughter

Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter

A Harare man who allegedly raped his minor daughter for four years has been arrested, seven years after committing the offence.

The 46-year-old man from Kuwadzana 7 (name withheld) is said to have raped his daughter on various occasions from 2005 to 2008.

The victim, now 18, was in Grade One when her father allegedly deflowered her and continued with the act until she was in Grade Four.

The court heard that at one time the man attempted to rape the victim in the presence of his wife who was sleeping on the bed while the minor was sleeping on the floor.

The accused appeared in court on Friday last week before magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe.

He is charged with several counts of rape and attempted rape.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court due to the gravity of the offences his is facing.

Prosecuting, Mr Peter Kachirika alleged that sometime in 2005, the victim’s mother went to work leaving her in the custody of her father.

While the victim was in the house, her father’s friend arrived and she was ordered to go outside while the two remained inside.

Her father later called her back into the house after his friend had left.

He allegedly took her to the bedroom where he raped her and after the act he ordered her to take a bath and not to tell anyone about the abuse.

The court heard that the accused on another occasion raped his daughter in the car after she had gone to open the gate for him during the night.

It is alleged that when the accused parked his vehicle in the garage, he took the minor into the car and raped her in the back seat.

The accused reportedly raped his daughter on another day in the lounge as they were watching television while his wife was cooking outside the house.

According to the State, the victim shared her bedroom with their maid and on a date she could not remember, the maid took days off and the girl was scared to sleep alone.

Her mother then asked her to sleep with them in their bedroom and she slept on the floor while her parents were on the bed.

It is alleged that during the night the accused “crawled” from his bed and went into his daughter’s blankets and attempted to rape her.

She tried to scream but he gagged her with his hand and rushed back into his bed.

The victim’s parents later divorced and the accused moved in with another woman and, according to the State, he would take groceries and money to the victim’s house for their upkeep.

On one occasion, he got there and found the minor alone at the house.

He allegedly took her inside and raped her.

However, it was not clear in the State papers as to how and when the offence was reported to police.



