No to endless squabbles: Chadzamira

Tawanda Mangoma in Chiredzi

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Ezra Chadzamira last week censured the party leadership in Chiredzi District for expending energy on endless squabbles while sidelining developmental issues.

Some party supporters in the district are currently pushing for the expulsion of Members of Parliament (MPs) that are perceived to have been aligned to the G40 cabal.

At a heated inter-district meeting on Thursday last week, Cde Chadzamira said since Chiredzi was an economic hub, there was need to focus on development.

Provincial party vice chairperson Cde Ailess Baloyi said Chiredzi district resolved to expel all legislators in Chiredzi for their alleged links with G40.

“As Chiredzi district, I have been tasked to present to you Cde Chairman that we want all our MPs to be expelled from the party as they are part of the G40 cabal,” he said.

“We also have youths who are complaining to us over the alleged case in which they lost money for residential stands which never materialised.”

Chiredzi West MP Cde Darlington Chiwa said it was important to note that the drive to expel the MPs was being pushed by aspiring candidates.

“Since 2013, chairman, our term in office has never been smooth because of these people who wanted us expelled for no reason,” he said.

“At first, we were branded Gamatox and now G40 and this is disturbing our constituency work.”

Cde Chadzamira said Chiredzi was the economic hub of the province, hence the party expected the leadership to speak much about projects that improve people’s livelihoods.

“My expectations were that you would give me an appraisal of challenges and strengths which you might be facing every day,” he said.

“Surely, we cannot seat every meeting in Chiredzi so as to expel someone.”

Cde Chadzamira urged the leaders to use party procedures in dealing with their concerns.

“People will be expelled after being found guilty by the disciplinary committee and we cannot continue politicking to the people,” he said.

Cde Chadzamira said the people expected a leadership which spearheaded development rather than focus on parochial personal interests.

“We are not imposing candidates this year and the people will elect whoever they want,” he said. “Now is the time for us to stop abusing the people by feeding them wrong information, but rather focus on politics and economics as President Mnangagwa is saying.

“We must talk of Tokwe Mukosi, the dualisation (of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway), among other good things which the province will offer to its people.”

Cde Chadzamira urged the party members to report cases of alleged extortion which affected the youths in the province.

