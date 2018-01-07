Four traditional healers repent

FOUR traditional healers were a spectacle of shame when they surrendered their tools of trade, a urine filled clay pot and python snake.

The traditional healers — Siduduzile Moyo, Siphiwe Tshuma, Viga Nyoni and Nkosana Dube — became a disgraceful centre of attention to community members who attended a cleansing ceremony conducted by Emmanuel Gwandida better known as Madzibaba Mutumwa near Saint Luke’s growth point in Lupane.

The traditional leaders, who were a united force in conducting their activities, allegedly wreaked havoc at St Luke’s.

Moyo stunned the gathering when she revealed that they used the blood to gain power in their healing sessions and to attract clients with a lot of money.

Dube echoed the same sentiments before revealing that the muthi he used to lure clients had turned against him.

“At first the muthi used to work for me but just last year my children disclosed that they were sexually abused by invisible beings suspected to be goblins. After that I tried to exorcise it but failed. As if that was not enough my wife revealed the said invisible beings were having sex with her. I had 24 cattle and 22 perished under unclear circumstances,” he said.

The troubled Dube further revealed that his wife had advised him to renounce the trade.

“As I speak my wife is not feeling well as a result of being sexually abused by the goblins,” he said.

Tshuma was hand-picked by Prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa while seated in the crowd.

Nyoni also confessed to the ownership of lightning that has been causing terror.

“I sell lightning and we have used it to strike homes of our enemies and their cattle,” said Nyoni.

