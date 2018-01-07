End child marriages, says Mutsvangwa

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

Families here have been urged to shun the conspiracy of silence when children are being forced into early marriages as this will not help complement Government’s efforts to fight the scourge.

Speaking at a belated Christmas party for orphaned children in Mutare last week, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said people should always report cases of child marriages so that perpetrators would be brought to book.

“We should take care of these children,” she said.

“We should refrain from this culture of keeping quiet when such things happen. If we say there are some issues that are taboo and cannot be discussed, there are those who will take advantage and abuse the innocent children.”

Sen Mutsvangwa applauded traditional chiefs for their efforts to stop child marriages in their communities.

“I was very happy when I talked to Chief Mutasa,” she said.

“He is cognisant of the dangers of child marriages and is particularly touched by the model law implemented in all SADC countries that no child should be forced into marriage.” In August 2015, Zimbabwe launched the African Union campaign to end child marriages.

A National Action Plan and Communication Strategy is being developed.

And in 2016, the High Court ruled that Section 22 of the Marriages Act was unconstitutional and therefore “no person, girl or boy should be married before the age of 18”.

Previously, girls could get married at the age of 16, while boys could marry at 18.

There have been calls for Government to amend the Marriage Act and other relevant laws still at odds with the Constitution that could create an opportunity for child marriages to continue.

Simukai Protection Programme director, Mrs Barbara Matsanga, said Government was slow in realigning laws, a move that resulted in some perpetrators of child marriages “getting away with murder”.

