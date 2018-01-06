Another aspiring Ndebele king to be unveiled

THE circus over the Ndebele kingship continues to rage, with another king, Nyamande Lobengula II, set to be unveiled by the Lobengula family this month.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

This comes after a faction of the Khumalos last year announced that South Africa-based Bulelani Collin Khumalo was the heir-apparent, while self-proclaimed Ndebele monarch Stanley Raphael Khumalo was also inaugurated as Ndebele King Mzilikazi II, much to the chagrin of other Khumalos.

Analyst and historian, Jonathan Maphenduka recently told Southern Eye that King Nyamande Lobengula II, identified by the King Lobengula Royal House, which has the crown would be unveiled to uMthwakazi as successor to the last King of the Mthwakazi nation, King Nyamande I.

“This follows a long and necessary consultative process by the King Lobengula Royal House representatives. More than one traditional method of identifying the heir to the throne was meticulously considered, hence the long time it took to arrive at this local, legitimate and reliable result,” he said.

Maphenduka said King Nyamande Lobengula II is Zimbabwean and understands the Mthwakazi culture, aspirations and

challenges.

“He is a strategically apt leader, cautious, well-schooled and carries the cultural gravitas required for this responsibility. He is not an imposed foreigner on the people of Mthwakazi. He calls on all peoples, regardless of creed, race, tribe and political affiliation, to welcome and enjoy this development.”

