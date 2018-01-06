First Lady implores spirit of foster care

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has reiterated her calls for Zimbabweans to provide foster care to children orphaned by the HIV and Aids pandemic, who now contribute a large percentage of minors in orphanages across the country.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Auxillia yesterday handed over groceries to seven children’s homes in Mashonaland West.

“The HIV and Aids scourge has affected most families, which has seen the rise of child-headed families and orphans, some that have been abandoned due to disability,” she said.

“We must have a mindset shift and assist them for a better future. The children are our future so we must be seen helping them.”

Mnangagwa bemoaned the economic challenges facing the country that have resulted in cash-strapped children’s homes failing to register.

“We must impart skills to them (abandoned children and orphans) and empower them so that they remain part of us,” she said.

Kadoma Training Institute, Good Shepherd, Kagali, Eden Glory to Glory and Vimbainashe chidren’s homes received groceries in form of cooking oil, sugar, salt, soap and rice, among others, as well as stationery.

