Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protester applies for bail

A DARING placard-waving protester, who recently labelled President Emmerson Mnangagwa a “murderer”, while describing former Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga as a “diamond thief” during the Zanu PF extra-ordinary congress in Harare, yesterday approached the High Court seeking bail.

Gustaff Kativhu, who appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, is facing charges of insulting Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.

Kativhu, who was arrested on December 15 last year, is being represented by lawyer and MDC-T executive member, Job Sikhala.

His bail application was delayed due to a pending psychiatric examination by two government doctors, which was only provided yesterday.

In opposing bail, prosecutor Michael Reza told the court that Kativhu was a flight risk as he was of no fixed abode.

His address on the police charge sheet is written as from Chief Nyamukoho, Mudzi, and Reza said it had no fixed place as Mudzi is a constituency.

The prosecutor also said Mudzi being near Mozambique, the accused could easily cross the border without documents, as the people who reside in the area have relatives in the neighbouring country.

However, Sikhala said Kativhu did not choose to be born near Mozambique, as it was by God’s design.

He said Kativhu was of fixed abode and was currently constructing an industrial complex in the Willowvale industrial area and had been working as an engineer in Saudi Arabia from 2004 to 2017.

Mugwagwa is expected to rule on the application today.

It is the State’s case that on December 15 at around 2pm, Kativhu arrived at the Robert Mugabe Square, where Zanu PF was holding its extraordinary congress to choose the presidential candidate for the 2018 harmonised elections, and was seen heading towards the VIP tent displaying three placards on both hands.

It is alleged the placards were inscribed: “Another 37 years of no jobs; Election by UN or else 2008; Chiwenga, don’t beat vendors give them jobs; Mnangagwa, Chiwenga diamond mafia; Mnangagwa killed my friend, and, Zanu PF is giving your jobs to Chinese”.

As a result, Kativhu was arrested and his placards were confiscated.

