Designer reaches out to poor communities

LOCAL fashion designer, Moline Katiyo-Mayhew has vowed to continue offering skills development workshops in the area of ethical fashion and eco-friendly handcrafts under the Chengetedza/Preserve Project in poor communities.

The multi-talented founder of Hande Bhebhi Designs launched the project last year in partnership with the Zimbabwe Germany Society.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Katiyo-Mayhew, who is also a visual artist, humanitarian worker and fashion trainer, said she would be taking the project — meant to raise awareness of the growing trend of making fashion products in an environmentally friendly way — to more communities across the country.

“I am happy with the growth of the Chengetedza/Preserve Project that is supported by the Germany Society of Zimbabwe, which is well known for promoting the growth of the arts and crafts industry, as we will train some youth and women in disadvantaged communities on basic skills of fashion and design, fabric printing and jewellery and will help the partakers market their crafts,” she said.

Katiyo-Mayhew said after the workshops, they would introduce the participants to eco-fashion, which helps them create eco-friendly products at a low cost.

The designer said they had also been working with Zaruro, an affiliate group of Junior Chamber International City Zimbabwe, to organise a contemporary African ethnic expression of fashion through dance.

“This year, we will be supporting and dressing the contestants for Ms Albinism Zimbabwe 2018,” said Katiyo-Mayhew, who has rubbed shoulders with seasoned international fashion designers and showcased her designs at South Africa’s Tshwane Fashion Festival, among others.

Locally, she has exhibited some of her works at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe alongside other artists.

