Top song was an accident: Shumba

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

THE 2017 Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 Song of the Year, “Changa Chakajaira”, composed by gospel supremo, Blessing Shumba, was accidentally included on the artiste’s album, “My Season” released last year.

Shumba, who is basking in the glory of shrugging off stiff competition from musicians who composed fine songs that equally deserved to be among the top 50, said the soulful song was initially not included on the final list of songs that made up his last album. He revealed that his producer, Olin Anderson, added it and was later advised of the development.

“Originally, the title of the album was ‘My Hope’ before my manager (Onias Sanangura) rechristened it to ‘My Season’,” he said. Anderson later included the song “Changa Chakajaira” on the album and it subsequently became the title track.

“I had nothing in my mind when I composed that song. I know it is God who did it. Anderson and my band members chose the list of songs contained on my last album. It was their duty. It was an accident that ‘Changa Chakajaira’ fitted in.

“There are better songs that were left out. We can come up with four more albums from the unmastered songs that we have at the studio (Kunashe Studios),” he said. Shumba’s hit song, “Ichiripo Tariro”, contained on the same album was voted number two in the same competition.

He pocketed $4 500 for coming out tops. He revealed that among all compositions, since he started about seven years ago, the song, “Kurwara Kwakanaka” is his best.

“It is a powerful song. It keeps me going. I don’t know how I composed it, whether I dreamt of the lyrics or I sat down to put it together, I don’t know. Even when I realise that I am not performing well during live shows, we play it and everything lights up,” he said. Shumba composed the song after the death of his father who belonged to an apostolic sect.

The song, “Chimwe Nechimwe” off the album “NdiJesu” came out tops in the 2015 Coca-Cola Radio Zimbabwe Top 50. The 2012 National Merit Awards outstanding album award winner, said he would never force anyone to vote for his music.

“I don’t sing for chats. I preach through music. I will never force anyone to buy my music, neither do I advertise my music. I sing to heal and uplift souls of the broken hearted,” he said.

The inimitable lyricist could not divulge if he will release an album this year. As unpredictable as he is, he might release two albums this year, or might not release anything until 2019. The Christ Fellowship Assemblies senior pastor paid tribute to Anderson whom he credited for being a hardworking and patient producer.

Like this: Like Loading...