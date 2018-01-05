2018 elections countdown: Exposing best and worst Manicaland MPs

Post Editor

With the 2018 elections around the corner, your favourite newspaper will, without fear or favour, start rating all the 26 Members of the House of Assembly on whether they have efficiently represented their electorate.

The rating will be based on an investigation that will reveal the performance of the lawmakers. Star performers will be hailed, while worst performers, who either sat in Parliament without saying anything, or whatever they said did not add value to the debate, will all be exposed.

In order to track the performance of the MPs on the ground in their constituencies, the paper will carry out extensive and in-depth random interviews with the electorate. The lawmakers will be given an opportunity for a candid interview to find out if they have made any meaningful contributions to their constituencies.

