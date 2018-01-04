Parents prepare for schools’ opening

Mr Ismail Jina (left) a manager with a popular schools uniform retail outlet selling uniforms to clients at their shop at the corner of Herbert Chitepo Street and 8th Avenue yesterday….

THE Central business district is a hive of activity as parents and guardians make preparations for the schools First Term opening next Tuesday.

Uniform and Stationery suppliers are recording brisk business as most parents are avoiding last minute rushes.

The first term usually attracts big business given that many pupils starting from Early Childhood Development (ECD), Grade One and Form Ones, will be going to school for the first time while other grades would be changing levels.

A snap survey conducted by The Chronicle revealed that business was at its peak at leading suppliers of school ware and small scale stationery outlets.

Vendors also took advantage of the surge in demand to make a killing by selling their wares on pavements.

There were long queues at outlets such as Toppers Uniforms, Matopo Book Centre and Esats as parents sought to buy uniforms and stationery.

Toppers managing director Mr Zak Patel said business is good and they were anticipating more people to come through.

“Business is good at this time of the year and we are usually busy as parents prepare for back to school.

“At Toppers we are fully stocked and our prices are affordable. We are a one stop shop where parents can buy everything under one roof,” said Mr Patel.

He said they are adequately staffed to handle pressure at this time of the year.

Street vendors said they were also trying to capitalise on the demand for stationery by luring parents on the pavements.

Parents who spoke to The Chronicle said they were avoiding last minute rush.

“This year I decided to avoid the pressure that we normally encounter as everyone would be making the last minute rush. We are glad that most suppliers are accepting all forms of payment than last time where some wanted cash only,” said Mrs Sithabisiwe Dube.

Some parents were seen taking school trunks for printing as they prepared for borders.

Shops around the city said they were fully stocked to meet demand.

