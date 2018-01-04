Dembele returns in Barca draw

VIGO. — Ousmane Dembele returned from injury as Barcelona drew at Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey last-16 first leg.

The 20-year-old £96,8 million summer signing came on for the final 20 minutes, his first outing since injuring a hamstring on 16 September.

Barca lead through B team striker Jose Arnaiz’s finish from Andre Gomes’ low cross, but Pione Sisto levelled and Iago Aspas hit the bar for Celta.

Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto also hit the woodwork for Barcelona.

The second leg at the Nou Camp is on Thursday, 11 January. — BBC.

