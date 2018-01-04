Govt applauds Prophet Magaya’s LetsChat application

Victor Maphosa and Nokutenda Chiyangwa

Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira applauded Prophet Walter Magaya for responding to the call by his ministry for innovative inventions.

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Prophet Magaya developed a social media application called LetsChat, which he launched on December 31, during the Crossover Night prayer session held in Harare. Speaking during his meeting with Prophet Magaya in Harare yesterday, Minister Mandiwanzira said the ministry is in full support of what the prophet is doing because his initiative is creating employment.

“We are excited that there is a huge response to our calls for innovation in the country and that the response is not only coming from universities or individuals, but is also coming from huge institutions like PHD (Ministries). I have thanked Prophet Magaya for responding to Government calls in doing what is right in creating local capacity and to create local employment,” said Minister Mandiwanzira.

He said it was important develop local applications in order to create co-existence with those developed internationally.

“Through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz), we have been promoting an innovation drive, which aims to assist the development of local applications to replace or to work alongside applications that have been developed by others outside our country,” he said.

Minister Mandiwanzira went on to commend Prophet Magaya for incorporating institutions from both the public and the private sector, as well as creating employment and business opportunities for companies like TelOne.

“As you are aware, TelOne has built the largest and most sophisticated state-of-the-art data centre in this region. That data centre is available for use by all sectors and industries and LetsChat wants to use this data centre for its services,” he said.

Prophet Magaya said that the application would create an easier channel of communication among people as well as eradicate the spread and publication of false news among Zimbabweans across the globe.

“On our LetsChat, we have a space called notification, which is our tab as the hosts of LetsChat. For example, there is fake news circulating that Magaya has died, but our notification posts the real news, which makes the one using it trust it, unlike other social media platforms. With LetsChat, we can send a disclaimer stating that what is circulating has not been produced by us,” said Prophet Magaya.

Prophet Magaya said the day the application was launched, they recorded 122 000 downloads.

