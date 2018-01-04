Sundowns resigned to losing Billiat

PRETORIA — With the January transfer window now in full swing, Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly continuing their search for an attacking replacement as they have given up on retaining talisman Khama Billiat.

Online

The Zimbabwe international has entered the final six months of his current contract at Chloorkop, and according to the rules of the league, he can sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

With Billiat’s reluctance to sign a new deal at Sundowns apparent, reports in the Daily Sun suggest that the club is fed up with his antics and have already begun looking at potential replacements.

Furthermore, the publication reports that while Sundowns coach, Pitso Mosimane is looking at players as far as South America, the Brazilians are also believed to be eyeing up the likes of Platinum Stars winger, Katlego Otladisa and Kaizer Chiefs’ target Kabelo Mahlasela.

“The club is also looking in Zambia and South America for a replacement. Sundowns have accepted that Billiat will be leaving,” a source told SunSport.

“His tactics appear to have backfired, as he has not only wasted the club’s time but also his own — no PSL club has approached them with a view of obtaining his services,” the source added.

“Billiat earns a big salary. There is no club in this country that can match or beat what he earns with Downs. So, the only way out for him is to go overseas,” the source concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...