Harare City Council Official In Court For Awarding $1.5 million Tender To His In-laws

Harare City Council manager for waste water Engineer Simon Takawira Muserere yesterday appeared in court on allegations of awarding a tender of over $1,5 million for the rehabilitation of Highlands and Chadcombe sewer systems to Showbyte Engineering (Pvt) Ltd which is owned by his in-laws.

Trial continues on 24 January.

The company was reportedly established in March 2010 and awarded the tender the following month when it did not have offices and machinery. Muserere (43) pleaded not guilty to two counts of corruptly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

The court heard that between February and August 2010 Muserere awarded a tender worth $1 273 311, 28 to Showbyte for the upgrading of the Highlands sewer system. He also awarded the same company a contract to construct 800 meter sewer in Chadcombe to the tune of $300 000.

More: Herald

Related

Like this: Like Loading...