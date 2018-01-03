NewsDay Zimbabwe

MDC-T ready to wrest power from ED

Why year-end music competitions generate a lot of controversy

'Councillors must up their game'

Mujuru says no change since Mugabe ouster

Chicken Inn to announce new coach

SA fuel price drops

10MW solar power for national grid

US$ cash premiums surge to 65% on electronic transfers

Film industry yearns for better prospects in 2018

Afghan appoint coach ahead of Zim series

The 3 barriers blocking Zim progress: Zanu PF, Mnangagwa and the military

Prisoner makes it into Starbrite finals

For human rights, more of the same in Zimbabwe?

The more things change, the more they remain the same

Using questions to uncover solutions, cause change in 2018

NBSZ manages to meet demand for blood

Firefighters escape bashing over failure to operate vehicle

Caps linked with FCP striker

HRW calls on govt to come up with roadmap to free, fair elections

'Vet dept confiscates villagers stock cards over unpaid tax'

Israel charges Palestinian teen in viral 'slap video'

Suspected MDC-T activists, cellphone dealers in violent clashes

Magaya predicts economic rebound under Mnangagwa

Mthwakazi activists stage more anti-Mnangagwa demos

Mujuru will win presidential elections: PDP

Winky D, Jah Prayzah light up Kadoma… in 2Kings saving grace

Rural businesses fail to embrace plastic money

74% of women with cervical cancer seek treatment late

Egypt gunman attacks liquor store, killing 2 Christians

Villagers get bridge after 37 years

THE MDC-T has said it is ready to wrest power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in this year’s elections, dismissing claims by one of its own Eddie Cross, that the opposition party is in shambles.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

Party spokesperson, Obert Gutu said the party was solidly behind its leader Morgan Tsvangirai and Cross’s utterances represented his personal opinion, which does not reflect the situation on the ground.

“I speak for the MDC and what I know is that the party is very strong and solidly united behind president Morgan Tsvangirai,” Gutu said yesterday.

“I suspect Eddie Cross is airing his own personal opinion since he has no mandate to speak for and on behalf of the MDC.”

The Bulawayo South legislator wrote on his blog last week that the opposition was in shambles to shake off a Mnangagwa challenge in this year’s elections.

Cross described Mnangagwa, who took over power from Mugabe last year courtesy of a “military intervention”, as an astute operator with the capacity to turn around the economy and deliver the results in record time. He warned opposition parties against underestimating him.

His statement came a time the MDC-T is torn in factional fighting in the race to succeed Tsvangirai, who has been in and out of hospital in neighbouring South Africa undergoing cancer treatment amid calls back home that he should step down on health grounds.

“Mnangagwa is in absolute control of the State and I think he is going to deliver. One of the key elements behind this strategy is that he knows the opposition is in shambles,” Cross wrote on his blog on Christmas Day.

But Gutu said: “The MDC plans to mobilise its support base nationwide in order to ensure a resounding victory for president Tsvangirai together with all the MDC Alliance candidates in the parliamentary and local government elections.

“This year, we will cover all corners of the country canvassing for the people’s support. We shall campaign from the Zambezi to the Limpopo, from Tamandayi to Malipati. No part of the country will be spared, as the MDC campaign juggernaut gets into motion in the next few days.”

MDC-T national executive member, Job Sikhala took to social media calling Cross to order and warned of heavy military infiltration in the affairs of the opposition party.

“To all our party supporters! Beware Zanu PF and the military junta have strongly taken centre stage to take proceedings in our party MDC-T. Whatever is going to happen shortly you must be aware that the military intelligence has taken keen interest to determine what should happen in our party. Take heed. It’s serious,” he posted on Facebook on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, the MDC-T yesterday said it was deeply aggrieved by the passing-on of its Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Justine Chitate.

Gutu said, Chitate collapsed and died on Sunday immediately after addressing a ward meeting in his home province.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest condolences to the Chitate family and indeed to the entire MDC family on this tragic and devastating loss,” he said yesterday, describing Chitate as a humble and hard-working cadre of the party.

]]>

WE have seen interesting developments on the showbiz scene over the last two days, with some music lovers crying foul over the results of the annual Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola 2017 Top 50 and the ZBC TV Coke Top 50 Videos competition held on New Year’s Eve.

By Winstone Antonio

The annual Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola 2017 Top 50 and the ZBC-TV Coke Top 50 Videos competitions are meant to reward local musicians as well as provide them with avenues to exhibit their talent.

I have followed with keen interest how fans have reacted, with some crying foul over the radio and television competitions winners’ gospel musician Blessing Shumba and dancehall chanter Winky D, respectively, ahead of musicians such as Jah Prayzah and sungura maestro, Alick Macheso. But what is quite clear is that those unhappy with the developments are ignorant at how the selection criterion is structured.

For those who have not been following the saga, Shumba’s songs Changa Chajaira and Tariro Ichiripo came first and second, respectively, on radio, while Winky D’s Rugare and My Woman videos were also voted first and second respectively on television.

It appears Winky D is enjoying the fruits of collaborations, as all his winning songs that dominated the ZBC-TV Coke Top 50 Videos are a result of joint efforts, as on Rugare he collaborated with South Africa-based Zimbabwean chanter, Buffalo Souljah and another joint production My Woman, which he featured top Jamaican dancehall star, Beenie Man.

The two were dark horses of the competition, but will now smile all the way to the bank with $4,500 apiece when the sponsors of the competition, Delta Beverages, through their Coca-Cola brand, pay out their dues.

Voting is through the SMS platform, but it seem musicians, their managers and fans are blind to this.

While some claim there is a secret hand manipulating the votes, the fact remains that winners are determined on the basis of votes and not popularity on the streets, social media or even the amount of airplay they receive on radio.

With the programme sponsors having clarified on several occasions how the Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Weekly Top 20 votes will culminate into Coca-Cola Top 50, it is a wonder that some people need the programme sponsors to explain how they come up with this process every year.

According to the programme sponsors, it is the sum total of these votes (audited for accuracy) that will, determine the winners, but it appears that some people still need to be reminded of this information each year.

Of course, a question might be the winning artistes or their songs or videos are popular to who? Is it to the fans or listeners? Obviously, from the outcome, the results indicate that it is the fans, who determine whether or not their idols will win, not just by enjoying the music, but by voting.

The issue of popularity has proved to be of no use when it comes to the Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola 2016 Top 50 and the ZBC-TV Coke Top 50 Videos competition.

Of interest, yes, Jah Prayzah, who occupied position 45 with Kutongwa Kwaro and 50 with Ndini Ndamubata might be a darling of many, probably with tens of thousands of followers on social media, the reality is if the majority of his fans did not vote him, they cannot blame anyone for Winky D and Shumba’s victories.

The bottom line is that the win simply reflects that many of their fans did not participate in the poll, so it does not make sense for them to now cry foul.

Maybe, as a word of advice, it is high time those artistes, who believe they have the potential to be winners start engaging and be in touch with their fans for the forthcoming editions of the competitions to encourage them to participate in the voting system.

Feedback on wantonio@alphamedia.co.zw

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981539

GOVERNMENT says is keeping an eye on Harare city councillors describing them as not worth the ballot paper they were voted on as service delivery has deteriorated to alarming levels.

by XOLISANI NCUBE

Secretary for Local Government, George Magosvongwe, who accompanied the new Local Government minister July Moyo on a familiarisation tour of council, said councillors needed to up their game and deliver.

“Otherwise they are not worth the ballot paper they were elected on. We are saying performance, performance and specific substantive product must come of the local authority system,” Magosvongwe said after meeting the city delegation, which was led by the mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni and acting town clerk, Hosiah Chisango.

“For us as a ministry, it is the fusion of a new culture, it is the motivation of the employees that we have in the ministry and in the local authorities so that as we change the performance culture, we are also guaranteed to improve the standard basic living of our people.”

Among the deliverables, which were under discussion, was water supply and its impact on economic development.

“For purposes of coordination of government’s 100-day programme, we wish to improve service provision in the city and in the country in general. The focus was on matters related to water provision, the need for Harare City to take the subject seriously because it impacts development and it impacts the living standards of the people and it is an obligation that all local authorities must provide,” Magosvongwe said.

He said Harare, as the capital, “mirrors the image of the country, it also reflects the images of all the others the sum total of the local authorities that we have. So we want Harare to be a model city that leads by example”.

The local authority has been making headlines when it comes to corruption-related scandals and plunder of public resources. Magosvongwe said council must grow its revenue base by ensuring that its licensing system is effective.

“In relation to the licensing system, your shops, your factories, they all attract a service so they must pay licences. At the end of the day, we have been saying Harare must not just come back to its Sunshine City status, it must create a new culture that enables futuristic vision to emerge so that we do not sit on the 50-year plan we inherited from colonialism, but we have a futuristic plan for the development of the country as a whole vision on the model that Harare will set,” he said.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981546

Nothing has changed since former President Robert Mugabe was ousted and the whole system must go for any change to be fully realised, says former Vice-President Joice Mujuru.

NewZimbabwe.com

The National People’s Party and People’s Rainbow Coalition leader said this in an interview at her Chisipite house in Harare.

She said the NPP’s slogan ‘Ngaende Ngaende’ (Mugabe Must Go) was not aimed at Robert Mugabe only, but at the entire regime.

“But the whole regime and its system, they must all go. Nothing has changed politically, economically and even on dealing with issues of corruption,” she said.

Mujuru also commented on the opposition coalition talks.

“Despite spending so much time on coalition talks, we agreed on how to take the country forward economically, foreign policies and international relations.

“But we did not agree on issues of top to bottom approach, the use of MDC-T logo and presidential candidate because MDC-T negotiators said it had to be (Morgan) Tsvangirai or no deal,” she said.

“Their argument was with 17 years in opposition, they are the oldest opposition party in the country, hence, their president must lead the coalition.

“But while we were still trying to find each other, we were shocked to hear the announcement of the MDC Alliance and we also formed People’s Rainbow Coalition.”

The former Vice-President also said the past year was a difficult period for most ordinary Zimbabweans, as Mugabe’s regime spent most of its energy on succession issues with no attention paid to the economy, which was on a free fall.

Mujuru said one has to look at the time, money and energy that was spent on presidential interface youth rallies across the country and the “value” they brought to people and even those within the ruling party to notice the discrepancy.

She said under Mugabe’s government, companies continued to shut down due to a number of factors, one of them being that the political leadership prioritised the succession issue ahead of all other issues.

“While companies were shutting down and people turning to vending, the same regime made it difficult for them to trade, which led to cat-and-mouse game between the vendors and the police as people tried to earn an honest living,” Mujuru said.

“Look at how the vendors were treated, look at how women with small children were treated after being caught trading, like criminals,” she said.

“Banks queues worsened, and even the introduction of bond notes worsened the situation and fuelled the black market. We took them to court and lost.

“We also did the same with the introduction of Statutory Instrument 64, which fuelled corruption, as trading licences were handed only to friends and relatives within Zanu PF.

“What shocked us with these judgments was, were the presiding judges over these cases living within the same community with others? But it was clear that those were political judgments.

“Look at the number of unemployed graduates, who are roaming the streets.”

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981507

CHICKEN Inn have not re-engaged coach Rahman Gumbo, whose contract expired on Sunday, with speculation growing that Joey Antipas will be bouncing back at the Gamecocks for the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Club secretary, Tavengwa Hara yesterday could not be drawn into discussing Gumbo’s fate, but said the executive committee will meet next Monday and the team would start its pre-season training a week later after they have announced the new technical set-up.

“The coach’s contract has expired. We are meeting as the executive committee on Monday to map the way forward, an announcement will be made in due course,” he said.

“We start our pre-season a week after our executive meeting and by that time, we would have made a pronouncement on the new coach.”

However, sources have said former coach Antipas, who won the league with them in 2015 before moving to South Africa’s AmaZulu in 2016, will be at the helm this year.

“They have not spoken to Gumbo yet and his contract has expired. Antipas is on his way back to Chicken Inn and he will be unveiled very soon,” the source said.

Late last year, there was speculation that Gumbo wanted to seek greener pastures and Chicken Inn asked him to decide if he wanted to stay on at the club.

Antipas was disengaged by AmaZulu last August after failing to guide Usuthu to promotion from the National First Division, which they eventually did via the acquisition of the Thanda Royal franchise.

The 2010 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship-winning gaffer left AmaZulu together with his assistant Prince Matore, whom the source said is also making his way back to Chicken Inn.

Matore was Antipas’ assistant at Chicken Inn in 2015 when they won the Gamecocks’s first league title.

Antipas has also been linked with a move to ZPC Kariba, who parted ways with veteran coach, Sunday Chidzambga.

Chidzambga has since been appointed Warriors coach, while ZPC Kariba’s attempt to lure Lloyd Chuitembwe from Caps seems to have failed.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981544

CAPE TOWN — South African motorists can look forward to some relief, as the Department of Energy announced a drop of up to 34 cents a litre in fuel prices.

News24

The decrease of 34c/l for 95 octane petrol, set to take effect from today, will drop the per litre price to R14,42 inland, while the coastal price declines to R13,93.

The department also announced a decrease of 29c/l for 93 octane petrol, while the per litre price of diesel (with 0,05% and 0,005% sulphur content) will decrease by 22c and 26c respectively.

While the average international prices of petrol and diesel increased, the rand’s strength against the dollar helped lower fuel prices overall.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981476

Over 10 megawatt peak (MW) of electricity will soon be added to the national grid after Distributed Power Africa (DPA) announced plans to install solar power stations within the next 12 months

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

In emailed responses to NewsDay recently, DPA development executive, Remeredzai Kuhudzai said the organisation would supervise and train the local workforce during the installation phase.

“The response to our projects so far is very positive and we have a pipeline of projects of more than 10MW to be rolled out over the next 12 months. Our initial target is more than 10MW installed by end of 2018,” he said.

“This will be linked to offering the full extent of services, covering value engineering during the design stage, innovative financial models, end-to-end project methodologies, standards base construction, quality control during and before the site is commissioned, mature operational management, with the best online monitoring and O&M services (covering remedial and preventative maintenance).”

Kuhudzai said DPA had already installed solar power stations that supply over 10MW in South Africa. The DPA official said the installations cover off grid, grid tied, hybrid, micro grids and back-up if needed.

“All of this will be linked to our world-class monitoring and management to deliver what we termed smart energy,” Kuhudzai added.

He said Zimbabwe has one of the best solar radiation belts in the world, averaging 2 100 kilowatt hours per square metre per year and 3 000 hours, equivalent to 300 days of sunshine per year making solar energy essential.

DPA is a subsidiary of the Econet Group and it focuses on renewable energy solutions.

Its plans on installing solar power stations come as local power utility, Zesa Holdings, is being threatened with power cuts from their South African supplier, Eskom over non-payment.

Kuhudzai said renewable energy solutions like solar have proven to be the quickest route to scale up electricity generation in other countries and given Zimbabwe’s abundant sun, they could be enough power even for export.

“The market opportunity for solar energy development is huge in a country like Zimbabwe that has abundant sunlight, but the energy is underutilised. The country can be a leader in the renewable energy space by adding significant solar electricity into the generation mix and could become potentially a net exporter of power to the continent,” he said.

“Zimbabwe is currently facing a power generation deficit of around 400MW and this is covered by imports from neighbouring countries.”

Kuhudzai added that increased industrial capacity utilisation would see the deficit widening hence the need for “smart energy”.

Economic benefits of going solar in Zimbabwe would include plugging foreign currency leaks by reducing imports, being cheaper to set up and minimising toxic gas emissions.

Already, Harare City Council is working on ensuring that 25% of the city’s energy mix comes from renewable energy by 2025 that is expected to be funded by private-public partnerships.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981471

CASH premiums for United States dollar on electronic transfers have increased to 65% from 40%, ending the optimism the new government has been enjoying since the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

According to cash dealers, who spoke to NewsDay yesterday, the cash premium for US dollars using bond notes also rose to 30% from a 2017 low of 10%.

“The cash premium for United States dollars using bond notes, cash to cash is now 30%. Bank or mobile money transfer for the United States dollar is 65% and 35% for bond notes,” a cash dealer, who operates close to Harare’s Roadport, said.

The cash premiums rose over the past few days and this comes as the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has largely been dipping on a day-by-day basis since the military takeover on November 15, 2017, as investors continue to remain sceptical of Mnangagwa’s government.

Cash premiums on the US dollars using bond notes and bank or mobile money transfers began to fall in the days after the military takeover.

The fall was from a high of 45% and 90% when using bond notes and bank or mobile money transfers, respectively, on the day of the military intervention.

The hike in cash premiums comes even with the austerity measures and the rejigging of the indigenisation policy, limiting it to only diamonds and platinum as announced by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa in the 2018 National

Budget.

Financial expert, Persistence Gwanyanya said while the changes on the political front were important for the restoration of confidence, the fundamentals were still not in place to improve the cash situation.

“The cash situation remains unchanged and has not yet improved,” he said.

“Importers are still failing to find foreign currency to import their stuff and, as a result, they are going into the black market, resulting in the premiums being pushed up. This is what is happening.

“We expect that rate to continue to go up, as companies start opening in the coming weeks. As long as there is no injection of foreign currency into the economy, nothing will stop the rate from increasing.”

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981575

LOCAL filmmakers are looking forward to a new trajectory that will see the growth of the film industry.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) executive director, Nigel Munyati predicted the growth on the strength of the work done on the ground by the industry’s stakeholders.

“Given the rate at which Zimbabweans are now producing film, the local film sector will soon evolve into an industry,” he said, adding that over 30 films received for the festival came from Zimbabwe.

Several filmmakers, who spoke to NewsDay, said 2017 was a difficult year primarily due to poor funding and investment into the production of films.

“This year (2017) proved to be a tough year. I only released a few productions due to lack of adequate funding.

This still hinders the industry’s growth. If the situation doesn’t change very few films will be released in 2018 and we are likely to see a drastic decline of National Arts Merits Awards (Nama) entries as witnessed in 2016,” Malon Murape said.

Murape released Matope a movie that partially resurrected the career of Lawrence “Mdara Bhonzo” Simbarashe after he had struggled to get funds to produce bulk DVDs.

Masvingo-based filmmaker, Donovan Takaendesa, concurred: “My year was not that good. Many things did not come out exactly as I expected and as per plan due to lack of capital. We tried plan B and C, but this did not work. We then reduced budgets to zero and our films lost their weight. We, however, thank God for the little we did.”

Brian Kugara, a filmmaker from Chitungwiza, was forced to move to South Africa to work for equipment and to fund his productions.

“We only did two pilot projects, Maroro and The Grid because we did not have enough equipment. We did not get funds so we ended up self-funding the projects and we hope to finish shooting in 2018,” he said.

The director of a television series, Muzita Rababa, Shem Zemura, revealed that film production was very costly and said his company tried to engage the corporate world for funding, but with no luck.

“We have been trying to engage the corporate world to invest in our productions, but it was clear that they were not ready to partner with us. They don’t yet believe in the newly reborn industry,” he said.

Zemura, who will be releasing Kushata Kwemoyo this year, also bemoaned lack of government support in 2017 not only in terms of funding, but creating a conducive environment to promote the film industry.

“It is still very difficult to get clearance to shoot or use government premises like hospitals and schools. In the end, we are restricted to shooting family dramas at our homes,” he said.

Murape said the state of affairs has seen filmmakers struggling to earn a living from their sweat and this was even made worse by the undying scourge of piracy.

“Filmmakers are still struggling to earn a living from their hard work. We sold the first batch of Matope well, but by the time we wanted to print the second one, the movie had been heavily pirated. Selling DVDs alone is, therefore, not paying. This has seen some filmmakers opting for soaps and TV series which are better income generators,” he said.

Rising Murehwa-based filmmaker, Ngonidzashe Chiyangwa has high expectations that the new government will help in transforming the film sector.

Bulawayo-based filmmaker Nigel Ndlovu, however, believes that change will only come if filmmakers take charge in bringing the much-needed change.

“I don’t see anything changing in our sector. Only we can change our plight. I will personally work hard and fund my production until it’s done. I won’t rely on the government. I approached several companies and they did not buy into my vision,” he said.

Ndlovu said establishment of the proposed film commission would be threatened by disunity in the film sector and urged filmmakers to unite.

“As long as it takes the sector forward, it’s necessary, but I am worried by lack of unity among ourselves. There is also need to have more festivals and to create a vibrant culture so that audiences follow our craft,” he said.

Zemura concurred with Ndlovu that without unity, problems affecting the film sector will remain.

“As long as we don’t unite and speak with one voice, 2018 will be like any other year. We have had many structures in the industry and organisations. The same reasons those structures, organisations and documents did not work is the same reason why the commission won’t work,” he said.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981504

KABUL — Phil Simmons is Afghanistan’s new head coach.He takes over the role that was left vacant when the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) terminated the contract of Lalchand Rajput, barely three months after the former Indian batsman was appointed.

cricinfo

Simmons starts work from January 8, and will join the Afghanistan squad in Dubai as it prepares for the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in Sharjah in February.

His contract runs till the 2019 World Cup.

Simmons was one of the three candidates shortlisted by the ACB, which conducted interviews over the past few months.

He eventually emerged as a favourite owing to his experience and success as head coach with Ireland and then West Indies.

Also in favour of Simmons was his stint as a coaching consultant with the Afghanistan team last year.

“We went with Phil because he understands our team,” Shafiq Stanikzai, the ACB chief executive officer, said.

“He has coached West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland — all these are teams Afghanistan will play in the World Cup qualifiers. He is a good prospect.”

Simmons’ immediate challenges will be on the limited-overs front.

After the Zimbabwe series, which comprises two T20Is and five one-day internationals between February 5 and 19, Afghanistan will move on to the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Later in the year, Afghanistan will travel to India to play their inaugural Test, dates for which are yet to be finalised.

Simmons had also interviewed for the Bangladesh coach job earlier this month.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981531

Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been cautiously welcomed with the hope that he will place Zimbabwe on a more democratic trajectory.

By James Hamill

He has spoken of a new democracy “unfolding” in Zimbabwe.

But this is wishful thinking.

There are three major barriers to a decisive break from the corrupt and dysfunctional political system that has been playing out in Zimbabwe: the ruling Zanu PF, its president and what’s been their main sustainer – the military.

None would want to oversee real change because facilitating democratic rule with real contestation for power would mean running the risk of electoral defeat.

This would endanger the networks of self-enrichment that have been put in place over decades.

Instead, the next few months will see Zanu PF, Mnangagwa and the military continue to block democracy as they seek to hold onto the power.

The nature of Zanu PF

Zanu PF presents a formidable obstacle to democratic progress in the country.

Zimbabwe has maintained the outward appearance of a multiparty democracy since independence in 1980.

But it’s effectively been a one-party dictatorship.

The party brings a zero-sum game mindset to politics: it must always prevail, and its opponents must be crushed rather than accommodated.

Opposition parties formally exist, but they have not been allowed to win an election.

Should such a possibility arise – as it did in 2002, 2008 and 2013 – elections will be rigged to preserve the status quo.

Zanu PF provides the most egregious example of the culture of exceptionalism, which has characterised the

liberation party in power. These include

the belief that its entitled to rule indefinitely,

its refusal to view itself as an ordinary political party

its conflating of party and State, and

its demonising of other parties as “enemies of liberation” seeking to restore colonialism or white minority rule.

The way in which Zanu PF has colonised the State over almost four decades means that there is a vast web of patronage networks that have been entrenched to facilitate the looting of the state’s resources.

Democratic change and clean government pose a mortal threat to these networks and such privileges are unlikely to be surrendered without intense resistance.

The new President

Mnangagwa’s ominous record makes it difficult to build a persuasive case that he represents a new beginning.

He served as Mugabe’s “chief enforcer” until November 2017.

He was pivotal to the collapse of the rule of law and the implosion of the Zimbabwean economy.

And he has been a central player in the gross human rights abuses that have characterised Zanu PF rule.

This includes the killings in Matabeleland killings in the 1980s.

This is a past for which he has refused to acknowledge any responsibility.

His more conciliatory language has not matched his actions.

After becoming President, he appointed an administration of cronies, military hardliners and “war veterans”.

The appointments appeared to consolidate the power of the now dominant faction of Zanu PF; the old guard securocrats, who routed Grace Mugabe’s equally malign G40 faction through the barrel of a gun rather than democratic processes.

Having waited such a seemingly interminable length of time to land the top job, it is difficult to envisage Mnangagwa now placing his hard earned spoils at the mercy of a programme of democratisation.

The military

The Zimbabwean Defence Forces’ role in the removal of the President means that it has secured a place for itself as a privileged political actor and overseer of the entire political system.

The defence force has never been a neutral custodian of constitutional rule.

Instead, it has always been a highly politicised extension of the ruling party, a party militia in effect.

Previously, its role was confined to repressing the ruling party’s opponents and maintaining the party’s dominance.

The principle of civilian rule was respected even if this model of civil-military relations failed to meet any reasonable democratic standards.

But with the “intervention”, the military crossed a line.

They determined the outcome of power struggles within the ruling party itself.

In the same way that the military has been politicised, the political system has been heavily militarised.

This can be seen in the several key military veterans, who have been appointed to the Cabinet as well as Mnangagwa being the military’s candidate for the presidency.

Essentially this is the civilian face of quasi-military rule in Zimbabwe.

What this points to is an effective “barracks democracy” emerging in Zimbabwe.

The military has secured a veto over the leadership of the ruling party and over the wider political process.

It also reserves the right to reject election results that it does not approve of, or to take action that could prevent such results materialising in the first place.

To see the military’s removal of Mugabe as an overriding good ignores the fact that it has no concept of the national interest, or that it views that national interest as synonymous with its own and Zanu PF’s.

It is dangerously naïve to expect such a force to help facilitate genuine democratic transition when its entire raison d’etre has been to preserve one-party rule (under a leadership of its choosing), to disable meaningful opposition and to preserve its own corruption networks.

Unsettling prospects

True democratisation – as opposed to merely maintaining the procedural forms of democratic government – is anathema to Zimbabwe’s ruling party, its President and the military.

It is evident that their task is threefold over the next few months.

They have to secure support for a measure of liberalisation; arrest political enemies for corruption rather than tackling corruption per se; and provide a smokescreen of a largely vacuous democratic rhetoric.

The hope is that this will be sufficient to secure aid, investment and an endorsement by external donors while virtually nothing changes in the actual power relations inside the country.

Anyone committed to democracy in Zimbabwe -– whether inside or outside the country – should begin mobilising against this project sooner rather than later.

James Hamill is a lecturer in Politics and International Relations at the University of Leicester. This article was originally published by The Conversation and is reproduced on a Creative Commons licence.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981481

AN inmate at Ridigita Farm Prison in Marondera, Sailas Gumunyu, has become the second prisoner to storm into the finals of the Starbrite talent search programme after shrugging off stiff competition from fellow contestants during the semi-final competitions held at Golden Peacock in Mutare on December 9.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The finals of the competition — whose 2016 edition was won by Chikurubi female prison inmate Kudzai Nyoka — will be held in Bulawayo later this month.

Gumunyu’s publicist, Simbisai Gonga, in an interview with NewsDay, expressed gratitude to the talent search competition’s organisers.

“I really want to thank (the competition’s founder) Barney Mpariwa for coming up with such a great project, which is giving people a chance to showcase their talent and some are being discovered and given a chance to shine,” he said.

“Even if my artiste fails to win the grand prize, I will be content because of the chance they afforded him. The fact of him being in the finals is a big statement about his talent.”

The 37-year-old Gumunyu, popularly known as Dog Face, is serving a three-year sentence at the farm prison.

Mpariwa confirmed the developments: “Yes, there is an inmate, Sailas Gumunyu, who made it to the finals to be held in three weeks’ time.”

According to the Starbrite website, the competition has engaged the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services since 2013 to afford talented inmates an opportunity to shine.

Inmates from Mazowe, Bindura, Marondera and Khami prisons have participated in the competitions.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981486

IT was with disbelief, shared by many other Zimbabweans, that I received the news on November 21 that Robert Mugabe had resigned as President of Zimbabwe.

By DEWA MAVHINGA

Before his resignation, on November 15, then Major-General Sibusiso Moyo of the Zimbabwe National Army announced on national television that the military had intervened.

He said the reason was to deal with “criminal elements” around Mugabe, whom he said was safe and that the operation was not a “military takeover”.

These events were set in motion on November 6, when Mugabe fired his then Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the government, apparently to pave way for his wife, Grace, to fill the position.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Retired-General Constantino Chiwenga rejected Mnangagwa’s sacking in a November 13 statement, warning the ruling party to stop purges of senior officials with “liberation war credentials” — or the army would step in.

For a people who have suffered repression and other human rights violations amid a deteriorating economy under Mugabe, the news of the end to his rule was received cautiously.

The great uneasiness and uncertainty may be because of the perception that the military that has taken over is cut from the same cloth as Mugabe when it comes to respect for human rights.

As a Zimbabwean national, I have, for many years, documented the extremely partisan alignment of the security forces’ leadership to Mugabe and the ruling Zanu PF party.

It, thus, came as a surprise that, for the first time, the military leader, Chiwenga, publicly opposed his Commander-in-Chief over Mnangagwa’s firing, and made good his threat to take control of the government.

The military takeover, which ended Mugabe’s 37-year authoritarian rule, raises concerns for the country’s future as the military itself has been deeply implicated in human rights violations against civilians over the years.

Mugabe actively encouraged the military to be partisan to help him maintain his grip on his party and government.

Just like Mugabe before him, Mnangagwa, who has replaced him as President with the backing of the military, is not likely to be independent of the military.

The first post-independence overt military involvement in Zimbabwe’s political affairs was between 1982 and 1987.

Mugabe and Zanu PF deployed a section of the army, the Fifth Brigade, a special unit trained by North Korean instructors and codenamed “Gukurahundi” — the rain that washes away the chaff — ostensibly to quell a military mutiny in the Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

Allegedly reporting directly to Mugabe, the Fifth Brigade carried out widespread abuses including torture and unlawful killing of an estimated 20 000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands between 1982 and 1987.

In 1988, the Mugabe-led Zanu PF government issued Clemency Order Number 1, granting amnesty to all those involved in human rights violations committed between 1982 and 1987.

The beneficiaries were mainly the army and Central Intelligence Organisation officers.

The military also interfered in the nation’s political and electoral affairs in ways that adversely affected the ability of Zimbabwean citizens to vote freely.

This was particularly evident in the 2008 elections when the army supported widespread and systematic abuses including political violence, torture, and arson targeting political

opponents.

The Joint Operations Command, consisting of Mugabe and heads of the security forces, orchestrated widespread political violence throughout the country against the opposition MDC-T.

That violence resulted in the killing of more than 200 people, the beating and torture of 5 000 more and the displacement of about 36 000 people.

Zanu PF-affiliated military leaders, who were implicated in the violence and abuses, were never held to account.

As Mugabe’s enforcer and right-hand man for over 37 years, Mnangagwa is unlikely to press for justice and accountability.

In October 2008, soldiers allegedly killed more than 200 people in Chiadzwa, a village in Marange district, eastern Zimbabwe, and violently seized control of the district’s diamond fields.

Human Rights Watch investigations showed that the government rotated army brigades into Marange to ensure that different brigades had an opportunity to benefit from the diamond

trade.

Soldiers bullied and threatened miners and other civilians into forming syndicates so that the soldiers could control diamond mining and trade in Marange.

We also found that the army committed numerous and serious human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, beatings, torture, forced labour, and child labour in Marange.

As Zimbabweans anxiously await Mnangagwa and the military’s next move, there is concern that their power grab has nothing to do with the interests of the people, but everything to do with the interests of the army chiefs and their political allies.

Mugabe has gone, leaving behind a tattered legacy littered with human rights abuses, but the authoritarian system he built over the years remains intact.

Will Mnangagwa do the right thing to dismantle it — and offer Zimbabwe a new beginning?

lDewa Mavhinga is Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981566

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has been promising all and sundry that it is a new dispensation, but the arrest of Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) officials at the weekend could be an indicator that there is little if any change at all.

The group was allegedly bashed by law enforcement agents after they were detained for protesting against Mnangagwa at a church service in Bulawayo.

Demonstrating and picketing are guaranteed rights in the Constitution and detaining the activists is tantamount to the authorities shooting themselves in the foot, as it shows that the new administration is averse to people expressing themselves, just as the old one was.

Whatever you think of MRP and their approach to issues – that does not in any way justify the way they were treated and there is need for authorities to ensure that the rule of law is maintained, no matter the circumstances.

Mnangagwa, as the new leader, should have a thick skin and know that such demonstrations shall be a hallmark of his time as a leader and detaining the activists is not always the answer.

The question the new government should be asking itself is whether the activists have a reason to demonstrate and try and meet them halfway.

Trying to pretend their grievances are unimportant will only serve to galvanise others into demonstrating against Mnangagwa and his government and that is a powder keg.

Whatever people believe about Gukurahundi, the truth is that civilians were killed and this is something that cannot be wished away.

Thus, instead of trying to crush demonstrations, Mnangagwa should ensure that the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill comes into law and that Zimbabweans begin to speak freely and openly about what happened in the 1980s.

It is not lost on many Zimbabweans that several parliamentarians burnt the midnight oil trying to block the passage of the Bill and with that an opportunity for reconciliation was squandered.

The only way to end those demonstrations is for Mnangagwa to begin an honest conversation with those affected by the killings and seek an end to the bitterness that continues to endure to this day.

Bureaucrats and the President’s advisers may be dismissive of the protests and the Gukurahundi issue, but this is one thing that will haunt this administration if it is not handled well.

With elections later this year, Mnangagwa’s presidency will not depend on the Gukurahundi issue, but how he handles it will be telling in what percentage of the vote he gets.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981527

While many people have made resolutions for 2018, eMKambo is devoting this brand New Year to questions that open doors, uncover solutions and spark positive change among farmers and other agricultural value chain actors in developing countries.

By CHARLES DHEWA

In our pursuit for tools and techniques to improve our practices, let us not forget that questions are the most powerful weapons in breaking down barriers, discovering hidden secrets, solving puzzles and imagining new ways of doing things.

The following is a sample of questions eMKambo will be assisting people and institutions to answer in 2018:

1. How do farmers and poor people turn setbacks into strengths?

2. How do some agricultural value chain actors stay exceptionally positive in difficult periods like drought?

3. Why should we demonstrate the cost of bad data to policy-makers and agricultural value chain actors?

4. How do we assist ordinary people to tell their stories?

5. Since marginal communities in developing countries do not have libraries and information repositories, is it possible that rural and poor people store knowledge in their DNA or genes?

6. Should we continue confusing financial inclusion with mobile money? While financial inclusion should be a principles-driven financial mindset, mobile money privileges the role of mobile technology in ways that confuse money with information when these are different resources.

7. How do we use informal markets to influence consumption habits and patterns? What was confirmed by eMKambo in 2017 is that power in the agriculture sector comes from controlling consumption, not from production or distribution. Controlling consumption is about controlling billions of individual consumers, most of whom are fond of choosing the easy option.

8. To what extent are structured value chains the only ideal way of organizing African agriculture?

There is an assumption that structured value chains like contract farming arrangements are the only viable options yet smallholder farmers and traders have been working efficiently and profitably in their own fluid and unstructured value chains for generations.

Moving beyond agribusiness frustrations in 2018

There is no doubt that many farmers and traders in diverse countries experienced frequent disappointments in the agriculture sector due to market failure and other issues.

However, asking and answering the right questions may enable them to move beyond frustrations in 2018.

The right questions are not just an expression of curiosity, which strengthens connection, nurtures humility and inspires peers.

They unlock access to large pools of data and trends that can inform decision making and improve day-today activities towards innovative growth in 2018 and beyond.

charles@knowledgetransafrica.com. eMkambo Call Centre: 0771 859000-5/ 0716 331140-5 / 0739 866 343-6

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981492

THE National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) says it was able to meet Matabeleland region’s requirements during the festive season despite the high demands of the life-saving liquid.

By Linda Chinobva

In an interview, NBSZ Matabeleland spokesperson, Sifundo Ngwenya said all requests made by hospitals in the region were met.

“The demand for blood transfusion normally rises during public holidays due to road accidents as most people travel more during this period,” he said.

“NBSZ has always been making calls to members of the public to donate as much blood as they can, a move, which has seen the availability of blood.”

Ngwenya said although the blood bank levels were not alarmingly low, the organisation was appealing for people in blood group O to donate, as stocks in that group were low.

“Blood group O is vital, as it can be transfused to patients with other blood groups in an emergency. In any case, one donation can impact or even save the lives of those in need of the blood,” he said.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981518

Firefighters from Marondera Municipality were on New Year’s Day nearly assaulted by residents after failing to operate the newly-acquired fire fighting equipment during a fire outbreak in the heart of the town.

By Jairos Saunyama

The fire extensively gutted two shops while officers were struggling to connect pipes from the bowser, resulting in onlookers becoming impatient and the subsequent chaos.

Large volumes of water spilled to the ground as the officials failed to operate the machine before calling for a back-up vehicle after water ran out before they doused the flames. The fire reportedly started after lightning struck the building and was later put out by nearby shop owners and passers-by.

When NewsDay arrived at the scene, the shops had been extensively damaged, with goods worth thousands of dollars destroyed.

People at the scene had no kind words for the municipality for allegedly employing poorly trained staff.

“After arriving late at the scene, they failed to connect a simple pipe at the water tank, leaving the building at the mercy of the raging fire. Other onlookers who had knowledge on how to use the machine opted to assist, but the officials refused,” one of the residents, who assisted in putting out the fire, said.

“This irked the people, hence, the chaos. The local municipality is not serious. How can they employ untrained staff? All the water was lost to the ground while they tried to connect the pipe. Another back-up vehicle had to be called.”

Efforts to get a comment from town clerk, Josiah Musuwo were fruitless yesterday, while mayor, Anthony Makwindi has vowed not to speak to the private media.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981510

After losing striker, Dominic Chungwa, with his partner John Zhuwawo also expected to leave, Caps United have reportedly identified possible replacements, among them FC Platinum reject, Brian Muzondiwa.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Muzondiwa’s contract with the platinum miners lapsed on December 31 and the player has set his sights on joining the Green Machine.

Caps United will have to replenish after Chungwa left for Polokwane City, while they also sold attackers Ronald Chitiyo and Brian Amidu during the July transfer window.

The Green Machine are currently negotiating for the sale of Zhuwawo, who is wanted by South African top-flight side, Ajax Cape Town.

Apart from new arrivals, Caps United need to tie down some of the players, whose contracts have expired, while there are some who could move to foreign leagues.

“The club is in need of strikers to replace the players that have left and the club has already started looking into the market to see which players they can bring in,” a source said.

“There are many players, who want to play for Caps United and we hope to find strikers who can help the team earn success.”

The Harare giants are also said to have set sights on the Chapungu duo of winger Ian Nyoni and Blessing Sahondo, formerly of FC Platinum, to bolster their attack.

Chungwa and Zhuwawo thrust themselves into the limelight after Chitiyo and Amidu left.

Chungwa ended as the league’s top goalscorer, netting 17 goals in the second half of the season.

Midfielders Devon Chafa and Moses Muchenje have also been linked with moves to Egypt, which is fast becoming a popular destination for Zimbabwean players.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981564

HUMAN Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the Zimbabwean government to come up with a roadmap to free and fair elections as well as operationalising the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Zimbabwe is set to hold elections this year and the government has pledged to make them credible.

For long, Zimbabwe’s elections have been marred by allegations of rigging, bias and politically-motivated violence targeting members of the opposition.

“Design and implement a roadmap to democratic, free and fair elections in 2008, which include the diaspora vote, an independent and professional Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and ensure the political neutrality of the security forces,” HRW director for Southern Africa Dewa Mavhinga said.

“Provide for the timely and sufficient deployment of domestic and Sadc-led international election observers to Zimbabwe to promote credible, free and fair elections and to deter violence and intimidation.”

HRW said for economic recovery and investor confidence, the government needed to guarantee the respect of rule of law and for all human and property rights.

The human rights watchdog said the NPRC must be operationalised as a matter of urgency so that there is justice and accountability for the past serious human rights abuses like the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s.

HRW said there is also need to establish an independent constitutional body to impartially investigate and punish as appropriate, security forces’ abuses against members of the public.

Before the conclusion of Operation Restore Legacy recently, there had been an outcry that soldiers were indiscriminately assaulting members of the public.

The organisation also said there is need to repeal of legislation such as the Public Order and Security Act and Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981494

VILLAGERS in Bubi have accused the Veterinary Services Department of confiscating their livestock cards over unpaid cattle tax.

BY SILAS NKALA

The villagers claimed the cards were taken from them while at a dip tank three years ago, but efforts to recover the documents have yielded no fruits.

“I have checked with the veterinary offices at Battlefields in Bubi, but was told that some of the books were collected by the police for violating the Miscellaneous Offences Act due to unregistered stock,” a villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity fearing victimisation, said.

“My stock card was collected from my son at a dip. He is failing to pay cattle tax, as the vet officials want to see the stock card during payment. I was told that my book might be one of those taken to the police.”

The villager said he had tried on several occasions to pay the tax, but was turned down, because he had no stock card. He said this was also disadvantaging him as he was not able to sell his cattle as the card was a prerequisite in clearing the stock.

Another villager claimed he was ordered to pay a $20 admission of guilt fine for him to collect the card from the police station.

One villager claimed political victimisation, as he once contested for ward 13 in Bubi under the MDC ticket. He claimed the area was a known Zanu PF stronghold.

The villager said on his visit to the vet offices, he was shown a large bunch of cards and told to check for his but he did not find it.

Contacted for comment, Matabeleland North provincial veterinary officer, Polex Moyo said he was on leave and referred Southern Eye to his offices in Bulawayo.

Acting Matabeleland North veterinary officer, Ndumiso Mkhwananzi said the concerned villagers needed to visit the offices in person to raise their concerns so that their issue would be investigated.

“Such issues need proper investigations. They must come to the offices so that their issues is heard,” he said.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981551

Palestinian TERRITORIES — Israel charged a Palestinian teenager with 12 counts including assault on Monday following her arrest after a video of her slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the West Bank went viral.

AFP

Ahed Tamimi (16) has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians, who see her as bravely standing up to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank.

Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

The charges filed with an Israeli military court relate to the events in the video, but also five other incidents and include stone-throwing, incitement and making threats.

She could face a lengthy jail term if convicted.

Five charges were also filed against her mother, Nariman and on Sunday, her cousin Nour Tamimi (20) was indicted as well.

The accusations against Nariman Tamimi include using Facebook “to incite others to commit terrorist attacks” and participating in the incident on video, the army said in a statement.

Ahed and her mother have been ordered to remain in custody until at least January 8, when another hearing will be held.

Prosecutors are requesting that they be kept in detention until the completion of their trial.

Nour was to be released on bail of 5 000 shekels ($1 400) yesterday afternoon barring an appeal by prosecutors, said the Tamimis’ lawyer, Gaby Lasky.

Ahed’s family says the December 15 incident that led to the arrests occurred in the yard of their home in Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.

Israel’s military said the soldiers were in the area to prevent Palestinians from throwing stones at Israeli motorists nearby.

A video shows the cousins approaching two Israeli soldiers and telling them to leave before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

Ahed is the most aggressive of the two in the video.

The heavily armed soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.

They then move somewhat backwards after Nariman becomes involved.

Ahed, arrested in the early hours of December 19, has been involved in a series of previous incidents, with older pictures of her confronting soldiers widely published.

She has become something of an icon for Palestinians, who have flooded social media with praise and support in recent days.

The teenager, recognisable from her shock of blonde hair, has several times been at the centre of the propaganda war between Israelis and Palestinians.

A years-old photograph of her raising her fist at a soldier was widely published and led to her being received by then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2012.

She was also photographed while wearing a Tweety Pie shirt and biting the hand of an Israeli soldier in 2015 to try to stop the arrest of a brother.

Israeli officials argue she is being made to star in staged provocations by her family, prominent activists, who have been at the forefront of protests in their village.

Palestinians say she is engaged in legitimate resistance against Israel’s 50-year occupation.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981549

Suspected gunshots rang in the Harare central business district yesterday evening as suspected MDC-T activists and cellphone traders engaged in running battles.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

The battles started slightly after 5pm, when the suspected MDC-T members allegedly tried to grab the wares of the traders, who operate along Angwa Street between Kwame Nkrumah and Jason Moyo.

NewsDay was on the scene and spoke to one of the cellphone dealers involved in the skirmishes, who declined to be named.

“These MDC guys always come and take our wares everyday, but today, we just said no and decided to fight back,” he said.

“We have put up with them too much and now we are fighting back.”

Witnesses, who spoke to NewsDay, said the fight started when the MDC-T activists allegedly approached the traders.

The dealers responded by throwing stones at the party members, driving them back. It is alleged that some dealers fired two gun shots, pegging back the MDC-T members.

Shops in the area quickly responded by ending business early and closing shop.

The MDC-T activists allegedly responded by throwing stones back at the cellphone dealers, but were quickly overwhelmed by the increasing numbers of the dealers, who came wielding rods and a gun.

The battles were quelled after an hour and half when riot police arrived on the scene and dispersed the two groups.

Efforts to get a comment from the police or MDC-T were fruitless last night.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981536

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverances (PHD) Ministries leader, Walter Magaya, has predicted an economic rebound under the new political dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

by STAFF REPORTER

Addressing journalists during his cross-over all-night service on New Year’s Eve, Magaya said with the ascendancy of Mnangagwa as President, economic recovery and individual prosperity were now possible.

“It’s a new chapter for every Zimbabwean; we are in a new dispensation and, as a church, we are saying let us take advantage of the new chapter to grow our economy,” he said.

“As a church, we have declared good and we are saying to our people, let us open the gates. We have great opportunities lying ahead of us.”

In the past few years, the popularity of “prophecies” has shot up, with preachers trying to outdo each other by predicting the future.

Mnangagwa took over from former President Robert Mugabe in November last year following a military intervention.

The new President had been kicked out of the ruling Zanu PF and the government at the height of Zanu PF’s acrimonious factional fights pitting the now-vanquished G40 against Team Lacoste loyal to Mnangagwa.

Soon after his inauguration, Mnangagwa promised to deal with corruption, but critics accuse him of targeting people that were not in his faction, with none of his perceived supporters having been arrested yet.

Mnangagwa promised to lure foreign direct investment and repealed the unpopular indigenisation policy.

However, his reign has been met by a wave of price hikes.

Magaya said 2017 would go down in history as Zimbabwe’s best year, as itushered in a new political dispensation following Mugabe’s resignation.

Reading from Isaiah 60 verse 1, the PHD Ministries leader, who commands a huge following and had his cross-over all-night prayer oversubscribed, said Zimbabwe needed to open its “gates” and allow foreigners to bring in the “goodies” they have so that the hard-pressed citizens could reap from their sweat.

Magaya was allegedly close to former First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

The all-night prayer was graced by singer, Jah Prayzah, who mesmerised the worshippers with a well-choreographed act.

Earlier on, Magaya launched a social media platform to allow church members to chat with him directly, as well as to allow for advertisements among his congregants.

The platform is called Lets’ Chat.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981501

SCORES of secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists yesterday stormed Tredgold Magistrates’ Court in Bulawayo protesting the arrest and detention of eight of their colleagues for allegedly doorstepping President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday.

BY SILAS NKALA

Eight MRP youths were arrested by the military police after they confronted Mnangagwa carrying placards demanding he addresses the Gukurahundi issue.

They were on Monday handed over to the Zimbabwe Republic Police after spending a night at Mzilikazi Barracks (formerly Brady Barracks).

The protesters yesterday toyi-toyid at the entrance to the magistrates’ court, threatening to pile more pressure on Mnangagwa’s government to address the Gukurahundi issue.

The protests came as their arrested colleagues were freed without charge after being initially charged with undermining Mnangagwa’s authority.

Their lawyers — Dumisani Dube of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Maqhawe Mpofu of the Abammeli Human Rights Lawyers Network — said their clients were initially asked to pay admission of guilt fines instead of going to court.

The eight activists were initially charged for breach of peace and likely to incite public violence, but the charges were later changed to undermining the authority of the President in terms of section 33(2) (a)(ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act), (Chapter 9:23), or alternatively disorderly conduct in a public place in terms of section 41(a) of the same Act.

The lawyers claimed the activists were brutalised during arrest and denied access to medical attention.

Initially, the activists were expected to appear in court two at 8:30am, but were only brought to court late in the afternoon.

MRP spokesperson, Mbonisi Gumbo hailed the media for exposing what he called the barbaric arrest of its members.

Meanwhile, the Christian Voice Zimbabwe condemned the arrest of the MRP activists.

“As a church, we acknowledge the 1980s Matabeleland massacres and atrocities deserve to be handled in a much dignified manner in order to bring to a closure this moment of madness and dark patch in the history of our country,” the church organisation said.

“Therefore, we implore the newly-appointed President to walk the talk and respect his words ‘the voice of the people is the voice of God’ by finding it in his heart to humbly set up a true peace, justice and reconciliation commission made up of unbiased neutral players drawn from mainly the church to look into all the issues of human rights violations that characterised the previous administration.”

The National Ecumenical Forum for Dialogue, Justice and Peace also condemned the arrests saying: “The arrest and detention of people expressing their mind and emotions over a public atrocity that has been constantly given scant attention dampens the spirits of Zimbabweans, who made the long march from Zimbabwe Grounds to State House and harshly reminds us of the previous cruel dispensation under (former President Robert)Mugabe’s rule. The people of Zimbabwe were beginning to think the post-Mugabe era would provide a new spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation.

“We are grossly saddened that the new power-brokers continue to ignore the basic tenets of democracy and continue to ignore genuine opportunities to promote dialogue, justice and peace. We are a few months away from a watershed plebiscite and such wanton behaviour gives very little signals that for the first time we will go through a free, fair and credible election.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981499

THE splinter People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga says it is optimistic that People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate, Joice Mujuru will win this year’s presidential elections if electoral reforms are implemented before the polls.

BY SILAS NKALA

PDP vice-president, Sikhumbuzo Ndiweni told Southern Eye they were confident Mujuru would win if the military stays out of the electoral process and citizens are allowed to freely express themselves in a free and fair environment.

“Mujuru will come first if there is no abuse of State machinery and resources to campaign for a factional Zanu PF,” he said, adding the media must be allowed to operate freely and international observers invited.

Ndiweni also said if vote buying using food, inputs and other incentives is stopped, PRC’s chances to win will further be increased.

“Without rigging, Mujuru and PRC will win Mashonaland East, Central and West. The other three competitors will split Harare, Bulawayo and other cities, with Mujuru in the lead, followed by Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC-T) and Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zanu PF) coming as the third,” he said.

Ndiweni said Mnangagwa and Zanu PF were likely to fare badly in the region because of their failure to address the contentious Gukurahundi issue.

“In Midlands and Masvingo, it’s 40%, 30% and 30 split, with MDC Alliance taking the lead. This will only happen if the MDC Alliance does not implode before election due to Tsvangirai’s failure to unite and give guidance to his dwindling party,” he said.

“A run-off will be necessary only if MDC limps the way it is doing till elections. If they implode or split, then Mujuru and PRC will automatically inherit those votes and win by huge margins.

“Now, after loss, the army faction will blame Mnangagwa and condemn him to pension and take over, not realising it will be the end of Zanu PF. So this election, without fear or favour, is pregnant with a possibility of a Mujuru victory and birth of real Zimbabwe.

“The taking over of reins (of power) is guaranteed by the fact that PRC, Zimbabwe, Sadc, South Africa and the international community can’t afford a successive third coup in a row, first Tsvangirai in 2008, Mugabe in 2017; in 2018 (Zimbabwe) Defence Forces have no ace card.”

PRC comprises of PDP, Mujuru’s National People’s Party and a few other smaller parties. Tsvangirai leads the MDC Alliance, whose partners include Tendai Biti’s PDP, Transform Zimbabwe led by Jacob Ngarivhume and Welshman Ncube’s MDC.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981478

TOP music acts Winky D and Jah Prayzah on New Year’s Eve proved to be music promoter 2 Kings Entertainment’s saving grace as they staged an epic show in Kadoma after Nigerian music star Davido had pulled a fast one on them for the second time.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The music promoters had courted Davido for a grand entry into 2018, but they were forced to cancel the My Lilly Live Concert in Harare at the 11th hour when the Nigerian star went incommunicado.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah, who are some of the country’s biggest crowd pullers, however, brought 2Kings Entertainment relief when they ushered a crowd of nearly

5 000 into 2018 in style at an outdoor venue at Odyssey Hotelin Kadoma.

2Kings Entertainment benefactor Tichaona Mharadze said he did not begrudge Davido for his no-show.

“We thank the fans and other stakeholders for the support, as we shut down 2017. It is always our wish to fulfil and deliver on our promises to the fans. But sometimes we are let down by artistes and our paymasters (the fans) might fail to understand this,” he said.

“We had fulfilled all that was required of them to bring Davido, including paying him, but his behaviour forced us to cancel the My Lilly Live Concert in Harare. We are prepared to work with him if he avails himself.”

Mharadze saluted fans for standing with them and promised them more local and international concerts, opening the year with Winky D’s Gombwe album launch on February 2 at Harare International Conference Centre.

“Their unwavering support keeps us going. We are going to carry over and give more entertainment at its best to the music fanatics in 2018,” he said.

Winky D did the countdown with the assistance of the merrymakers before midnight, as people waved goodbye to 2017 with the cracking of fireworks.

“It is with great pleasure that I, hereby, congratulate all gafas, who made it into this New Year in gafaful style. I wish all of you a gafaful New Year with bigger and better energies to conquer the challenges of the past, present and future,” he shouted.

After his top-notch performance, Winky D left the stage for Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation band to put the icing on the cake.

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker did not disappoint, as he performed into the wee hours of the New Year’s Day saluting the fans for their support and promised more productions this year.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981524

RURAL businesses are still lagging behind in the use of electronic money, which is now largely the mode of transacting in urban areas.

By FIDELITY MHLANGA

Due to the cash crisis, the central bank has been encouraging consumers to use plastic money, with the uptake rising tremendously in urban areas, but slacking among rural businesses.

A snap survey done by this paper during the festive season in Checheche Growth Point in Chipinge, revealed that most businesses, predominantly sole traders, neither use point-ofsale (POS) machines nor mobile money payment platforms.

Several shop operators, who spoke to this paper, cited the arduous process involved in applying to use POS and mobile money payment platforms as a hindrance to a higher uptake.

“We are failing to use the plastic money payment systems because the process, for us, is quite hectic,” one of the general dealers said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president, Denford Mutashu said there was need to increase plastic and mobile money penetration in the rural areas.

“Retailers and wholesalers in rural areas have no access to the use of plastic money due to various reasons; chief among them is the large number of unbanked rural consumers and incompatibility of most the current POS machines that are network based, while shops with no reliable power sources are affected more,” he said.

“Mobile telecommunication companies should improve network connectivity in rural areas. There is a higher concentration of use of plastic money in urban areas than rural, yet there are more people living in rural areas than urban.”

At least 60% of Zimbabwe’s population lives in the rural areas, pointing to the need to push for more service delivery concentration.

Mutashu said estimates indicate that less than 40% of rural retailers are using plastic money at a time there has been a growth in shop density in most outlying areas, as more players take up retail and wholesale space.

There are an estimated currently 45 000 POS on the market, with distribution skewed in favour of urban areas.

“The rural consumers have relatively filled the gap by embracing mobile money as the country has almost reached 70% of its banked population, plastic and mobile combined. However, the under 27% of the population that has bank accounts should be an eye opener to the financial services sector,” Mutashu added.

According to the Zimbabwe National Financial Inclusion strategy (2016-2020), some of the factors constraining financial inclusion in Zimbabwe are poor infrastructure and lack of skill.

The National Financial Inclusion Strategy seeks to put forward, measures aimed at improving financial access in rural areas by ensuring the building of sustainable financial institutions in rural areas. It also seeks to increase the presence of formal financial institutions in the rural communities.

Currently, Zimbabwean urban dwellers send money to their rural counterparts predominantly through mobile money platforms.

Ecocash has become the country’s biggest money mover having transacted $11 billion between 2012 and June 2015.

Econometer Global economist, Tinashe Kaduwo said the trend in most parts of the world was that trading in rural areas is normally conducted in cash and businesses could not cope with the high rentals or fees on POS devices.

“Most trades in rural areas are normally conducted in cash and some parts of these rural areas are still financially excluded. The weak economic environment, businesses in rural areas have also been weak and contributed to low uptake of electronic transactional devices such as POS devices,” he said.

“Furthermore, most retailers in rural areas procure their wares from some traders in town, who demand cash.

Rentals or fees on POS devices are also on the high side in relation to the size of rural businesses. Price premiums, when paying using mobile platforms are also discouraging usage of the channels.

“But generally that’s the trend in any part of the world; trades in rural areas are normally conducted in cash.”

Buy Zimbabwean economist, Kipson Gundani said accessing POS machines was no longer expensive, but some business operators were accepting cash only for resale on the parallel market.

“In my view we are in a distorted environment. Business people know that people don’t have an option and eventually they will come to use the cash they have to buy goods. Accessing POS machines and merchant codes is not that costly.

“It’s a culture of ulterior-motive to make an extra killing. At the end of the day, they will sell that cash to cash barons at a premium. Its even rampant in Harare, where someone sells a product at a lesser price for cash and in turn sells that cash,” he said.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981556

AT LEAST 74% of women with cervical cancer seek treatment late, a new study commissioned by the University of Zimbabwe in collaboration with the Health ministry has revealed.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

The study titled Determinants of Late Stage Presentation for Treatment among Women with Cervical Cancer in Harare, Zimbabwe, 2017, noted that women, who reside in rural areas, were 9,09 times more likely to present late for treatment than those who reside in the urban areas.

“A high proportion of women with cervical cancer, which was 74% presented late for treatment,” the study said.

“Women from the rural areas were associated with presenting late for treatment. Ibrahim et al, 2011 in Sudan concurs with such findings, as it was found that there is a spatial disparity in access to health services among people who reside in urban and rural areas.”

It was also found that women in rural areas try traditional and home remedies before seeking treatment at health facilities.

“Women, who had religious and cultural beliefs that affect seeking health treatment were 1,02 times more likely to present late than those who did not.

“The majority of the women, 56,1% were from the Apostolic sect religion. Sixty percent of the women were from the rural areas. Secondary education level had the highest 71,1% of the study participants. The median age in years of the women was 55 years, while the median age of sexual debut was 16 years,” the study said.

The study also said that regular screenings amongst women resulted in seeking treatment earlier.

“We also found that women, who had been screened, presented early for treatment in our study, which concurs with their findings. However it was reported in these studies that regular screenings also require personal initiative to seek for professional medical care. Cervical cancer screening is a valuable secondary prevention of the disease and it is worrisome when women are not regularly screened,” it was revealed

The study also noted that district hospitals are the first screening contact at the primary care level and treatment facilities are accessed at the tertiary level explaining late stage at presentation of most women.

Cervical cancer has emerged as a public health concern, as it is the fourth leading cancer diagnosed among women worldwide, with an estimated 528 000 new cases each year.

According to the GLOBOCAN Report on cancers of 2015, of these cases, approximately 85% occur in developing countries, and cancer claims approximately 266 000 lives each year with 90% coming from the developing countries.

In Zimbabwe, cervical cancer is the leading of female

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981554

Cairo — Egyptian security officials say a gunman has killed two Coptic Christian brothers in an attack on a liquor store in Giza province, just days after nine people were killed in an attack on a church and store in Cairo.

AP

The officials said on Monday the attack took place on New Year’s eve, a busy night for liquor stores.

They say it is unclear whether the attacker was an extremist.

The officials requested anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Friday’s attack in Helwan suburb left eight Copts and a policeman dead.

It was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Egypt’s Christian minority has been targeted by Islamic militants in a series of attacks since December 2016 that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.

]]>

https://www.newsday.co.zw/?p=3096224743981521

Villagers in Mutoko East have received a New Year boost following construction of Nyamukombwe Bridge in Jumbe village after more than 30 years of difficulties in accessing service centres.

By Jairos Saunyama

Hundreds of villagers gathered to witness the official opening of the bridge, which was partly funded by local MP Ricky Mawere, while the District Development Fund and Mutoko Rural District Council (MRDC) also contributed.

Locals said they had been having difficulties, especially during the rainy season, with accessing clinics and the business centre.

Speaking at the official handover of the facility to the community recently, MRDC chairperson, Zano Kahuni said the bridge would be of great benefit to the community and would put an end to cases of drowning of children attempting to cross the river.

“People were suffering before this. Our children were drowning in the river attempting to cross to the other side,” he said.

MRDC chief executive officer, Peter Sigauke hailed the project and asked for more partners to assist the local authority.

Mawere commended the community for participating in the construction of the bridge by providing labour.

“It is a moment of joy for the villagers, but we also need to acknowledge your contribution in making this (construction of bridge) a success. You were there providing labour, unlike in other areas where the community won’t be available for such noble projects,” he said.

Villages to benefit from the bridge include Mushimbo, Nhunzvi, Chatiza and Chisambiro.

]]>

