Intwasa Extra ends on high note

THE inaugural Intwasa Extra lived up to its billing before ending on a high note on Sunday evening with a battle of the DJs and an all-white party at the Bulawayo Theatre after drawing huge crowds.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The four-day mini-festival, dubbed Celebrating a New Era, was a spillover of the annual festival held in September every year.

Intwasa director, Raisedon Baya said the event was good and the number of paying guests was encouraging.

“It was a good event. The artistes were brilliant and the public was great. The numbers of paying audiences (sic) were very encouraging. We are happy with the event and hope we do it again this year, resources permitting,” he said.

Baya thanked their partners such as the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa, Pamberi Trust, Patsime Trust, Nhimbe Trust and the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo for their support.

Spokesperson for the mini-festival, Nkululeko Nkala said the fiesta exceeded their expectations.

“This was beyond expectations and most people loved the theatre. We want to do this event in December and it does not mean it will affect the Intwasa Arts Festival calendar,” he said.

Nkala said the event gave them hope for the New Year.

“For us, this was a pleasant event, which gave us hope for the New Year with the support we got from the acts themselves, social media and many more,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...