Body of missing man found floating in Zambezi

THE body of a 70-year-old Victoria Falls man, who went missing three days before Christmas Day, has been found floating in Zambezi River, a family spokesperson has confirmed.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

The deceased was identified as Jameson Tshuma of Chinotimba high-density suburb and originally from Binga.

The decomposing body was recovered by Wild Horizons tour guides at Gorge number 11 last Thursday.

The deceased’s brother, Judas Mutanga, confirmed that it was his sibling, adding that he had since been buried.

“He disappeared on December 22. He had been saying that there were people that were following him and wanted to kill him,” he said.

“He was starting to have a mental breakdown during those days. We had no clue that he had gone to the Zambezi River and thrown himself there. We only got a clue after police told us that they had an unidentified man who had died in the river.”

Officer Commanding Victoria Falls district Chief Superintendent Jairos Chiwona said they did not suspect foul play, as the family confirmed that he had a mental problem.

