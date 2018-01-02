First Lady donates to New Year babies

Margaret Matibiri Herald Correspondent

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday visited the first babies of the New Year at Harare Central Hospital and showered them with gifts. The First Lady, who was accompanied by women from the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), applauded Government’s move to scrap maternity fees in public health institutions.

Harare Central Hospital delivered 33 babies on January 1.

Of the 33 babies, 18 were boys.

“I am happy that all hospitals are now aware that the maternity fee has been scrapped, as well as hospital fees for children under five years and senior citizens above 65 years,” said the First Lady.

“I want to thank God that 33 babies have been born here at the hospital on the first day of the year. Babies are only burdensome during pregnancy, but after they are born, they become the responsibility of everyone and the nation at large.”

Harare Central Hospital matron Dadi Pedzisai commended the First Lady for her generosity and motherly love.

“We appreciate the visit by our First Lady and her generosity and motherly love that she has exhibited. She came to visit the New Year babies and showered all of them with gifts, for that we are very thankful,” she said.

“The mothers of our New Year babies are especially overwhelmed by the gesture, gifts and the opportunity of meeting and interacting with her.”

The first woman to deliver a baby boy in 2018 at the hospital, Ms Nyasha Mashamba, said she was excited and overwhelmed to have met the First Lady in person after only seeing her on television.

“I am happy to have met the First Lady in person after only seeing her on TV. She came with gifts and my baby, together with others, were privileged enough to have been held in her arms,” she said.

“I cannot thank her enough for the gifts that she has showered us with.”

Similarly, on Monday, the First Lady visited Mbuya Nehanda Maternity Hospital, which is part of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where she gave gifts to six New Year babies.

