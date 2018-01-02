Cairns Chief tipped for high post

Chief executive Nancy Guzha

CAIRNS Holdings chief executive Nancy Guzha, is tipped to assume a higher post within the holding investment company, Takura Capital, according to director, Tafadzwa Nyamayi.

Mr Nyamayi said contrary to earlier reports that Mrs Guzha’s job was on the line, she was in fact being redeployed to a higher post within the ambitious investment holding company, which also controls Zimbabwe’s oldest bakery, Lobel’s.

Mrs Guzha has been at the helm of the food processing firm since it came out of judicial management, following significant fresh capital injection by Takura Capital, which saw a reduction in operating costs, through staff rationalisation and also addressed the firms’ immediate short-term funding needs.

The rebound in production and viability was preceded by judicial management turnaround headed by Grant Thornton Camelsa’s Reggie Saruchera from November 2012 to 2015.

Mrs Guzha — who was previously at Unilever Zimbabwe, confirmed she was leaving her current position, but pointed out that it was only to allow her to assume a different role in the group.

Responding to e-mailed questions on Mrs Guzha’s fate, Mr Nyamayi said; “The board and shareholders are very happy with the CEO’s performance to the extent she has been reassigned to a bigger role with more responsibilities.”

Earlier media reports claimed that employees at Cairns Foods were allegedly disgruntled over the handling of human resources issues by a consultancy said to have been unprocedurally awarded the contract by the food process company.

Mr Nyamayi refused to comment further on the human resources matter but said that the process had been conducted in line with company procedures were provided.

