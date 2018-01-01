Calls to invest in arts

FORMER Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Busisa Moyo last week called on the Bulawayo community to support local artistes in the same way they supported local products.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Moyo’s plea comes in the wake of a social media debate triggered by the arrest of prominent arts personality Nkululeko Nkala following a social media joke.

Moyo said there was need to attract investment into culture and arts the same way people wanted to woo investment into re-tooling industry in Bulawayo.

“We must attend to the commercial side of culture and arts, looking at raising the quality of content, the medium and forum for delivering music, arts, drama, fashion and increase market access and scale for local productions,” he said.

Moyo said artistes like Nobuntu, IYASA and Takesure Zamar Ncube had a measure of success in that area, “but strategy is needed”.

He added that although much of local content was world-class, there was now need to consider the economies of scale.

“We can prosper the lives of artistes and liberate them into a zone of success the same way that Nigeria has raised international artistes and South Africa,” he said.

Meanwhile, last week’s Kalawa Homecoming could be the worst in the history of the event following logistical challenges that included a poor venue at Amazulu Sports Club, where the grass was not cut, poor lighting and a poor sound system.

Fans came eagerly expecting to see Distruction Boyz, the youthful Durban duo that has been sensational this year, Zodwa Wabantu, Babes Wodumo, DJ Tira and Kwesta.

The most sought-after dancehall chanter, Winky D, however, delivered a superb, but “short act” and covered up for Killer T who seemed out of depth.

Kwaito hit-maker Professor also put up a sterling performance, with revellers starting to trickle out of the venue after his set at around 3am.

