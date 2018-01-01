Harare council bigwigs probe climaxes

THE four suspended Harare City Council bosses who are facing allegations of financial abuse will soon face disciplinary action with a committee being set up to look into their issue, mayor Bernard Manyenyeni has revealed.

The suspended managers, include acting town clerk Josephine Ncube, human capital director Cainos Chingombe, finance director Tendai Kwenda and health services director Prosper Chonzi.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

The four stand accused of abusing at least $389 000 from the traditional beer levy account with the money going for the purchase of personal luxury vehicles.

The report, however, stated that Chonzi had paid back the money although without interest charges. The vehicles had been registered in the manager’s personal names — prejudicing council valuable revenue.

“The ministry ordered an audit of executive remuneration whose findings necessitated us doing our own. A tribunal chaired by retired Judge George Smith presented its findings to a special council meeting last week, which resolved to suspend from duty (the accused),” Manyenyeni said.

“I have been mandated to set up a disciplinary committee to handle this matter. I will be appointing the committee before close of business today (Friday).”

Manyenyeni made more thought-provoking revelations which showed that the rot at council cascaded down to shop-floor staff, including council municipal police and nursing staff whose expenses every month were irrational, and contributing to an unsustainable council monthly wage bill of $10 million.

“A council municipal guard costs the city $1 057 per month, while a ZRP officer costs just over $400 per month. A council nursing sister costs the city $1 527, while a government nursing sister just over $500, a driver costs $1 058 and a municipal sergeant $1 266,” he said.

Manyenyeni who has consistently recommended executive powers to be granted to the capital city’s mayor in order to have enough decisive muscle to deal with the Harare mess however lauded the Ministry of Local Government led by new Minister , July Moyo, whom he described as willing to see the council rot addressed expeditiously.

“I had a meeting with the Ministry yesterday (Thursday), at which the ministry expressed its desire to see the matter concluded with speed,” he said.

