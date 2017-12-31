Unity key to development

Vincent Gono

THE senior political leadership in the Matabeleland region has thrown its weight behind newly appointed Vice-President in the PF-Zapu and Zanu-PF balance of power Cde Kembo Mohadi, saying it was time to bury past power differences and sad chapters of history and focus on development.

In separate interviews, on Thursday Cde Obert Mpofu and Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube said unity and development should be the region’s focus going forward.

“We fully subscribe to the 1987 Unity Accord position and we thank the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa for following the pact. We are so happy and in so much in support of the appointment of Cde Mohadi.

“We accept his appointment and we will fully support him in pushing forward the President’s developmental agenda. The President has shown a true spirit of nationalism that we have always known him to have. He is a practical man who doesn’t belong to a crop of politicians who believe in theory and under his captaincy we are assured of progress,” said Cde Mpofu, who is Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration and Minister of Home Affairs and Culture.

He said the task at hand for Vice-President Mohadi was to ensure unity, peace and development in the region and the country at large.

“The President has always stressed the need to have the people’s aspirations met and this is the time to achieve that,” said Cde Mpofu.

Rtd Col Dube weighed in and said he was happy that the President finally appointed the Vice-Presidents. He, however, emphasised the need for Cde Mohadi to ensure there was open dialogue between the Government and the people of Matabeleland region in line with his mandate where he was assigned to be in charge of the National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio so that chapters of the region’s sad history that continue to play out in favour of opposition parties were buried and forgotten.

“I am happy that the President has honoured that part of our country’s history. I think the main issue at hand is to focus on economic problems. It is also imperative that the national leadership, particularly Vice-President Cde Mohadi addresses holistically issues in the party as well as look at the region politically with a view to put to rest some chapters of history that are being capitalised on by the opposition.

“They are used as campaign tools by the opposition because they were never conclusively spoken about and I hope with the involvement of the traditional leaders such issues will find closure,” said Rtd Col Dube.

He said basic infrastructure should also be looked at in the region where roads, clinics and schools as well as water should be prioritised.

Cdes Mpofu, Dube, Simon Khaya Moyo and Advocate Jacob Mudenda were touted as favourites for the position of Vice-President from Matabeleland — a position that Cde Mohadi finally landed early last week together with Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga.

The two were assigned roles on Friday where Rtd Gen Chiwenga was made to administer the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs while Cde Mohadi was given the National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio — a position previously held by the late Vice-President Cde John Landa Nkomo.

