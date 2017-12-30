Grooving into a new season

Andrew Moyo

A number of activities have been lined up to celebrate the fall of 2017 and the coming in of a new year. December 31, is arguably one of the biggest days on the entertainment calendar since it is always saturated with all sorts of New Year’s Eve parties.

The secular or religious celebrations take place in all spheres of society. With just a few hours to go before the significant transition, many people are already pumped up and ready to welcome the new season. In fact, they have long been in the mood courtesy of the new political dispensation that created renewed hope among Zimbabweans. Below we look at some of the major celebrations that have been lined up for today.

The iflix Vic Falls Carnival

Arguably one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties on the continent, the ongoing iflix Vic Falls Carnival being held in the resort town of Victoria Falls, reaches its climax tonight.

An array of top international and local acts among them Prince Kaybee, The Kiffness, Tresor, Ammara Brown, Mampi and Ghapi will take turns to mesmerise revellers, gently ushering them into 2018. Having started two days ago, partygoers have already been treated to invigorating activities that include a Train and Bush Party and several other community parties headlined by Black Coffee.

But if you missed out don’t despair. The final day of the carnival, which is today, is usually bigger than the first two days. It attracts thousands of patrons from around the globe who come to celebrate the special moment under the mist of the mighty falls.

The event has not disappointed in the past and it is equally not expected to this year especially given the prevailing vibrant mood. This is certainly an event not to miss.

Kadoma Odyssey

For the past two years, 2 Kings Entertainment in collaboration with Jah Prayzah have been hosting the “Fill Up the HICC” concert, which some critics feel has become a tired concept. However, this year they have decided to take the concept elsewhere.

The New Year’s Eve Shutdown gig scheduled to be headlined by Jah Prayzah and Winky D will be taking place in Kadoma at The Odyssey. The development comes as sweet news to the residents of the small town. Such big events are usually a preserve for capitals, Harare and Bulawayo.

Jah Prayzah is currently riding high with his last offering “Kutonga Kwaro”. Conversely, Winky D might not have released any significant hit in the past year but his energetic stage performance that is second to none is expected to cover up for him.

Motor Action Sports Club

In 2015 Motor Action Sports Club was one of the biggest Sunday hangout spot in the capital before the founders of the “Epic Sunday” concept shifted base and moved to The Volt.

Today they are invading the sports club once again for a New Year’s Eve party they are calling the “Epic Sundays Reloaded”. On offer will not only be music but extras like spit braais, drinks on special and fireworks. DJs Ikonik Krimz, Iroq and various other surprise artistes will take charge of entertainment.

Club Las Vegas

Situated in Southerton, the joint will play host to another New Year’s Eve gig dubbed “Tenda Gore Rapera Concert” headlined by Suluman Chimbetu.

The dendera crooner might have had his fair share of misfortune this past year but that has not stopped him from pulling off exceptional performances each time he is on stage.

City Sports Centre

Zim dancehall fans have every reason to smile today. A “Zim Dancehall Shutdown” gig will be taking place at the City Sports Centre.

Headlined by Soul Jah Love, the top chanter will be supported by Bounty Lisa, Silent Killer, Blot, Dadza D, Ricky Fire, Jah Signal, Hwindi President, Kinnah, Shinsoman among others.

This venue, nicknamed “Mugomba”, is iconic in Zim dancehall circles as it has played host to some of the most explosive dancehall gigs.

