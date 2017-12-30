Mutare probes Musindo

THE Mutare City Council has widened its probe into alleged illegal land deals involving self-styled Zanu PF cleric and Destiny for Africa Network (DaNet) director, Obadiah Musindo.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

This came after council auditors noticed that some stands allocated to Musindo were not recorded in its books, amid fears the stands could not have been paid for.

The issue generated heated debate during a full council meeting on Friday after acting city engineer Richard Simbi struggled to explain the alleged discrepancy.

“They paid for some stands, but as to what the audit has detected I do not know what happened to the other portion of the stands and I will have to look into the matter,” he said.

Town clerk Joshua Maligwa also raised a red flag over the matter, demanding accountability.

Contacted for comment, Musindo said: “I challenge them to engage the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to look into the allocation of stands to DaNet because I know all my papers are above board,” he said.

