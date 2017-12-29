Former CIO operative eyes Chiredzi East seat

Former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative Jevas Masosota has expressed interest in contesting in Chiredzi East constituency, where he is likely to face off with Zanu PF central committee member, Abraham Sithole for the right to represent the ruling party in the 2018 elections.

By Garikai Mafirakureva

This was disclosed during a recent Zanu PF district co-ordinating committee (DCC) meeting at Chitsanga Hall.

Incumbent Chiredzi East MP Denford Masiya, who is also a former CIO operative, is unlikely to bounce back after the DCC meeting unanimously agreed to recommend that all the sitting legislators in Chiredzi be fired for allegedly dabbling in the G40 cabal’s politics.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Masosota said he was confident of winning the Zanu PF primaries and subsequently the parliamentary elections.

“I know I am going to contest with Sithole, who is more senior to me in the party, but I am not worried much about that. I am eagerly waiting for the party to announce the dates for the primaries and the game is on,” he said.

In Chiredzi North constituency, former MP for the area, Ronald Ndava, was hoping to bounce back if he manages to shrug off a challenge from little-known Roy Bhila.

Former Tongaat Hulett agriculture director Farai Musikavanhu could fight it off with incumbent Darlington Chiwa in Chiredzi West.

Former Chiredzi South MP Alois Baloyi is also hoping to take over the constituency from the serving MP, Retired Brigadier General Calisto Gwanetsa.

Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s efforts to mend the cracks in Zanu PF by trying to reconcile party supporters, most Zanu PF members are already jockeying for constituencies currently held by suspected G40-aligned members.

Related posts:

Zimbabwean wins inaugural Chairman’s Scholarship ‘Zim saves $2 billion on imports’ Zim won’t recede to hyperinflation era – economist #This Constitution takes Dokora petition to Parly Ramaphosa wins ANC presidency Immigration boss speaks on border delays

Like this: Like Loading...