Mountaineers’ Mohammad Eqlakh deported

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

MOUNTAINEERS’ Indian batsman Mohammad Eqlakh was deported back to India last Saturday after overstaying his visa and working without a work permit in Zimbabwe. Eqlakh was issued with a visitors’ visa upon his arrival in Zimbabwe and was not supposed to play until he had his papers ready.

Mountaineers manager Steady Musoso confirmed the developments adding that they were sorting out Eqlakh’s papers while he is in India. “I can confirm that Mohammad was deported last Saturday. He had overstayed by 38 days. It was very unfortunate that he had to go back home. We went to Immigration to sort out his visa that is when he got arrested. He was in remand from Wednesday till Saturday.

“He is still in our plans. We will try to sort out his work permit while he is in India. We hope to have him back by mid-January if all goes well,” said Musoso. Mohammad was on trials with Mountaineers since September and he was given a contract after he impressed coaching staff.

The Indian right-handed batsman has been the man of the moment after sterling performances in his three games that he featured for Mountaineers.

The 22-year-old made his first class debut when Mountaineers played against Tuskers. He also contributed greatly to his team’s 193-run victory over Tatenda Taibu’s Rising Stars. It is the responsibility of Mountaineers to make sure that all their foreign players have the proper papers to play in Zimbabwe. He had started very well for Manicaland franchise.

