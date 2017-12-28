Mapeza to offload Chinyama

Veteran striker Takesure Chinyama is set to be one of the casualties as FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza clears out extra baggage at the club to make way for fresh signings ahead of the 2018 Caf Champions League participation.

Chinyama was signed by the club in July this year following a short stint in Poland, but six months down the line, he is set to be offloaded, after he struggled to make an impression at the league champions.

The former Dynamos striker will be pondering his next move ahead of the new season, having been on the sidelines for the better part of his stay at Pure Platinum.

Also on his way out is speedy winger Marshal Mudehwe, while Ishmael Wadi, who enjoyed a loan stint at Bulawayo City in the second half of last season, is also set to be pushed out together with Tatenda Dzumbunu.

Mapeza is reportedly eyeing Black Rhinos’ Jameson Mukombwe, while his interest in Ngezi Platinum’s Liberty Chakoroma has not waned.

Highlanders skipper Rahman Kutsanzira is also set to be one of the new arrivals, as he brings his experience to the platinum miners, who are desperate to do better than what Caps United did on the continental showcase.

Kelvin Madzongwe of Bulawayo City has also caught FC Platinum’s eye, while they have already signed Cameroonian teenager Albert Eonde and are assessing other foreigners that include Zambians.

Mukombwe was one of Black Rhinos’ outstanding players throughout the season in the Premiership and was unlucky not to be part of the 2017 soccer stars list.

FC Platinum media officer Chido Chizondo confirmed that the club was vying for Mukombwe’s services.

“We are interested in Jameson’s services, but negotiations are still underway so that we can have him at FC Platinum. We just hope everything will go according to plan and the deal is sealed since we are finalising the squad. We hope that he will join us soon,” she said.

FC Platinum lost midfielder Gerald Takwara to ABSA Premiership side Ajax Cape Town and a massive offload looms, with striker Brian Muzondiwa being the first casualty.

