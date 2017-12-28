‘Eriza’ Lady Storm now a mother

SENSATIONAL rhumba songbird and dancer, Lady Storm, who took the music scene by storm when she featured in Jah

Prayzah’s video, Eriza, is now a mother after she gave birth to her first child with husband Tinarwo “Mukanya” Gotora.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The curvy dancer, whose real name is Lyn Magodo, gave birth to a bouncing (3,1kgs) baby girl Chloe Talia Gotora on December 21 at Belvedere Maternity Hospital in Harare.

Since speculation about her pregnancy surfaced on the showbiz scene, Lady Storm has been keeping a low profile, only to flaunt her bulging tummy recently.

The proud mama yesterday posted pictures of the baby on social media including Facebook where she captioned it: My Xmas present Chloe Talia Gotora.

Several social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp were awash with congratulatory messages from artistes and fans. Lady Storm yesterday told NewsDay that she had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.

“As the Gotora family we are thrilled to welcome our new gift in the family. I am happy to be a mother and would like my fans to know that I will be taking a break from the dance floor,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...