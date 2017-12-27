71 babies born on Christmas in Harare, Chitown

TWENTY-THREE babies were born on Christmas Day at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

BY PHYLLIS MBANJE

Matron Mary Phiri said of these, 13 were boys and 10 girls.

“We are overjoyed by the safe delivery of the babies,” she said.

One of the mothers, Cecilia Mahosho, expressed gratitude at the safe arrival of her baby Alberto Alpha Emmanuel Banda.

“I have no words to describe just how happy and grateful I am to God for the safe delivery of my baby and cannot wait to take him home,” she said beaming with joy.

At Harare Central Hospital, 30 babies were born on Christmas Day (17 boys: 13 girls), while Chitungwiza Central had 18 (nine boys, nine girls).

Phiri also took the opportunity to encourage pregnant women to seek antenatal care (ANC) early. “We urge all pregnant women to register for ANC as early as 12 weeks to ensure that the mother and the baby are safe,” she said.

Antenatal care can prevent birth-related complications. A small minority of pregnant women develop complications such as hypertension and diabetes.

Early diagnosis means they can be properly monitored and treated.

It also provides caregivers the opportunity to offer advice on proper nutrition during pregnancy and breastfeeding to expecting mothers.

The antenatal classes will help expecting parents to gain insight and get fact-based information on pregnancy, birthing options, breastfeeding and caring for a newborn baby so that they can make informed choices.

The classes also give partners an opportunity to understand the whole process of pregnancy, birth and early parenting.

Zimbabwe is still one of the countries with a high rate of maternal mortality rate — 520 per 100 000 live births.

Delays in seeking health care, reaching the health facility and delay in receiving expeditious and effective care at the health facility are some of the contributing factors.

