Man in dock over lion hides

A 27-YEAR-OLD Budiriro man appeared at the Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura on Saturday for contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act after he was found in possession of lion hides, which he used to make sandals, bangles and belts.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The accused, Ian Chimbunde, was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 4.

It is the State’s case that on December 22, detectives from Minerals and Border Control Unit received information that Chimbunde was in possession of lion hides.

The State alleges Detective Charles Banhu went to investigate the matter.

Upon arrival at Chimbunde’s place of residence, the detective pretended to be a customer.

Chimbunde went into his house to check if he had enough material to make the order and came out with bits and pieces of hides which he had been working on.

Banhu allegedly then sent a message to his colleagues, who were waiting outside the gate, who then entered the premises and identified themselves to Chimbunde.

They asked him to produce a licence, which authorised him to be in possession of the lion hides, but he failed to do so.

The detectives arrested him and recovered hides valued at $20 000.

Progress Maringamoyo appeared for the State.

