Zimbabwe Cricket sponsor Majid Khan acquitted of fraud

Zimbabwe Cricket sponsor and Pakistan national Majid Khan, who was accused of defrauding his business partner of $78 500 in a sports equipment deal, has been acquitted by Harare magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Sabarauta ruled that the State failed to prove a prima facie fraud case against the Pakistani, who was accused of defrauding Max Sports (Pvt) Ltd, a company he was a shareholder.

The magistrate further ruled that the evidence provided in court was not sufficient to warrant a conviction, hence the acquittal.

Khan (35), who is the director of Ihsan Sports, recently unveiled a $10 000-kit sponsorship for Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team, currently in New Zealand for the International Cricket Council World Cup which starts on January 19 next year.

Allegations were that sometime in March 2015, the complainant and Khan registered a sportswear company, Max Sports (Pvt) Ltd, where the complainant would own 51% and Khan 49%.

The State alleged that during the process, the complainant injected $78 500 into the business, while Khan was supposed to have injected $38 465 as his capital contribution.

The complainant then allegedly gave his contribution to Khan to purchase sportswear material in Pakistan and the merchandise was supposed to be delivered in Zimbabwe within two months.

It was alleged Khan failed to deliver the goods within the agreed period, prompting the complainant to make a follow up.

The court heard that on August 8, 2015, Khan delivered goods worth $11 968 instead of $78 500, resulting in the complainant making a police report, leading to the Pakistani’s

arrest.

