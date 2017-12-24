MADIRIRANO: Harare’s Christmas gift

In local tradition, Madirirano is where drinks flow and everyone gathers to enjoy, and that was exactly the situation at Highfield’s Takashinga Cricket Club last Friday when BodySlam entertainment hosted a Madirirano Festival.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

As several artistes – many of them upcoming dancehall neophytes and seasoned DJ’s like Judgement Yard among others kept the thousands entertained, it was a rare occasion where ghetto and uptown met.

Men and women, dressed in all sorts of apparel, those from the ghetto and those from the suburbs all met at Takashinga, making the event a melting pot.

It was full of colour.

Posting on Facebook after the event, Simbarashe Chakare of BodySlam said, “The event proved once again to be an International ghetto sensation. We owe the huge success to fans and family! We love you. Party got started with power circle popping champaigne, things got real when Judgement Yard mashed up the place! Things got wild when Chief J stepped into the house, DJ

Stunner shut down the place!”



In other words, Madirirano was Harare’s Christmas gift.

Like this: Like Loading...