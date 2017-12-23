Let the Xmas celebrations explode!

Prince Mushawevato and Andrew Moyo

HO ho ho, Merry Christmas!

The above is probably one of the most common expressions of the festive season – a Western way of announcing and celebrating December 25, which is Christmas Day.

But for local conservatives, “ikisimusi sifikile, yatosvika, yatosvika . . .” (Christmas has arrived), a verse from one of the late Paul “Dr Love” Matavire’s popular songs would perhaps aptly capture the arrival of this joyous time when many make merry.

It is that time of the year when people the world over, of course depending on religions, let the hair down and roll up their sleeves for some serious partying.

The festive mood gripped the public beginning of the month but on this Christmas Eve, celebrations go a notch higher.

For a moment, challenges and difficulties of the year are temporarily forgotten. This is a time when we focus on others, be they relatives, a stranger or friend.

This is a time to give.

Let us share the little we have, eat, drink and be merry.

Christmas, as the popular expression goes, comes once a year, thus let us make the best of it.

While the Christmas holiday, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, is observed by billions of people globally, it remains a contentious subject across religions.

But that is not our focus today. Rather, we are interested in how the day is celebrated in Zimbabwe.

Probably those that are supposed to visit their rural homes for reunions have already done so. But, of course, there are some that are still on the roads due to various reasons. Again, Dr Love in the above referred song, “Christmas Yaswedera”, accurately captures this scenario.

He sings, “Vana mai chifanai kuenda musazotsikirirane navamabasa, musazotenga chingwa chingazoora, chichazotevera navanababa, musakanganwa mbeu mugonorima, musatya henyu bonus tichaichengeta tigodyira ikoko nevana.”

Fellowship and reunion is a certainty during Christmas Day celebrations in our country, just like elsewhere. So tomorrow, families and friends in the rural areas are expected to gather around for that early morning big breakfast, the many loaves of bread, which in yesteryear were layered with jam and margarine, then a luxury, but are now accompanied by many other goodies.

Following that, lunch, which usually comes in the form of rice, chicken and freshly roasted ox or goat, will be served in the noon before family members disperse headed to the nearest growth point to dance to an assortment of loud music.

New clothes are a bonus in this case. Otherwise excessive eating and dancing to music is of paramount importance.

Apart from Christmas celebrations, this time of the year is always ideal to be in the rural areas as the first green maize cobs, mushroom and ishwa will be among the delicacies on offer. So will be juicy fruits like mangoes, mazhanje and matohwe.

Wild fruits that come with the season and packed lunch boxes are a consolation for the “not so lucky” herd boys that are caught on duty during this jolly time.

But the case is different in urban areas. Christmas decorations and carols are crucial elements, both in domestic and public spheres.

By now a fir tree should have been placed in the main room and decorated with colourful ornaments, mostly hand crafted.

Gifts are then placed under the tree and a member of the family is selected to be the Santa Claus or Father Christmas responsible for gift distribution and message reading on Christmas Day.

A church service is held tomorrow, December 25, in the morning, children dressed in their best clothes, singing practised songs for the special day.

This will be before family members regroup at home for lunch at a big table, which is subsequently followed by travel to a nearby resort area, clubbing or a social visit.

Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, is another holiday recognised in many countries, especially those from the West. Some argue the day after tomorrow is the time that gifts which come as a “Christmas Box” are supposed to be unwrapped. But rarely do the gifts remain a mystery for that long.

Many can testify to this.

The list of traditions and activities people partake during these holidays is endless. But while tomorrow might be of more significance, the day is usually not as loud as Christmas Eve. Today, revellers often party with strangers and reserve tomorrow for family moments.

Below are some recommended activities for this festive season.

Travel

Try something new. Yes, some people have travelled to rural areas but it is still possible to visit resort places like Victoria Falls, Lake Kariba, Vumba Mountains, Nyanga National Park, Mana Pools National Park, Matobo National Park, Gonarezhou National Park and The Great Zimbabwe Ruins on Christmas Day, depending on your geographical location.

Eating out

Taking your loved ones to one of the most elegant restaurants in your city or town is another way of making the day special. There are a number of eateries specialising in various cuisines scattered around the country.

Amanzi Restaurant, Organikks, Victoria 22, La Fontaine, Emmanuel’s Restaurant, Shangri-La Restaurant, Fishmonger and Garwe are some of the places to sample in the capital.

Bulawayo has The Cattleman Steakhouse, Déjà vu, Roosters, The Kraal Pizza and Grill, New Orleans Restaurant and Earth Café.

Clubbing/Outdoor Family

Outings

There still is that stubborn bunch that would rather kill off the night at a watering hole. Thus it is important to note that most clubs have Christmas Eve parties today, making them places to be. Clubs like The Volt, Club Connect, Club 263, Copa Cubana, The Legends Sports Diner, Inaki’s, Rufaro Chisanyama, Old Kebab and Gunners will be in the groove.

Lake Chivero, Mega 2, Mukuvisi Woodlands, Cleveland Dam, Zindonga Shops, Mereki, Dam View and Chikwanha Gardens provide braai and family outing options.

