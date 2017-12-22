Kanguru launches debut publication

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean motivational author, Melody Kanguru, on Wednesday night launched her debut publication, Hosting Heaven, alongside its study guide, chronicling her journey of faith from early childhood.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The book is already available on Amazon, Kindle and iBooks after it was first unveiled in South Africa.

Speaking to NewsDay on the sidelines of the launch, Kanguru said the publication was meant to teach believers to hear the voice of God.

“I wrote this book from a 10-part series I had done on my blog where I was speaking about my personal journey, having my spiritually-clogged ears open and how I heard God for the first time,” she said.

Kanguru said the following year, she was inspired to turn the series into a book which was later self-published as Hosting Heaven.

“God helps create the environment He needs to have a speaking relationship with someone by separating him or her from sin, wrong relationships, old beliefs that no longer serve you, religious ideologies, from bad character traits to become a vessel ready to hear Him speak,” she said.

The colourful launch was designed to give readers and some stakeholders the opportunity to meet the author and was graced by Kanguru’s family members, fellow authors and pastors from different churches.

