Chidakwa granted $300 bail

Former Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing criminal abuse of office charges after he appointed a single person to constitute the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) board before claiming $28 910 as sitting allowances.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chidakwa (54) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who remanded him to January 4 on $300 bail.

Chidakwa, who was represented by Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, was ordered to report once at Highlands Police Station every Friday, surrender his passport with the clerk of court and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The State, represented by Tapiwa Kasema, unsuccessfully opposed bail, saying Chidakwa was a flight risk and had influence in the Mines ministry, which he would use to interfere with witnesses.

But Hashiti told court that the State did not proffer strong reasons to deny him bail, saying his client was in Belgium when Operation Restore Legacy by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces took place and could have stayed outside the country if he had any fears of criminal allegations.

Hashiti further told court that news of former Mines ministry permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga’s arrest was heard before his client was arrested and he could have skipped the borders if he feared any offences.

Magistrate Sande then ruled in favour of Chidakwa, saying the State failed to provide strong reasons to deny the accused person’s liberty.

The complainant in the case is MMCZ represented by its managing director.

It is the State’s case that in December 2013, Chidakwa corruptly dissolved the MMCZ board.

Chidakwa, who was Mines minister at the time, allegedly abused his office by corruptly appointing Gudyanga to act as the MMCZ board for the period extending from December 2013 to September 2016.

The State alleges according to the MMCZ Act Chapter 21:4, a board is constituted by a minimum of six members and a maximum of 10, but contrary to that, Chidhakwa appointed one person to act as a board, thereby abusing his duties as a public officer.

It is alleged Gudyanga, who had been unprocedurally appointed, went on to corruptly claim an amount of $28 910 as board and sitting allowances when no board was in existence, to the prejudice of the MMCZ.

This led to Chidakwa’s arrest.

