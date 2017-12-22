Samambwa chieftainship wrangle spills into courts

The Samambwa chieftainship wrangle in Zhombe has spilled into the courts after one of the siblings, Sony Willard Mapfumo Samambwa, filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court interdicting the Ministry of Local Government from swearing in a substantive heir before an enquiry.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Sony, the eldest son of the late Peter Mawundi Samambwa, claimed to be the legitimate heir to his father’s throne.

He submitted that the Minister of Local Government restricted their inquiry to his uncles David and Samuel Samambwa, despite him being the child of the late chief.

In his submission to the High Court, Sony said that the matter should be dealt with on an urgent basis.

“The appointment of a substantive heir without independent enquiry will cause significant prejudice to myself, family and descendants,” the application read.

He further submitted that since the passing-on of Chief Samambwa, the Samambwa chieftaincy had been rocked by succession squabbles.

“Everyone within the Samambwa clan has laid a claim of chieftaincy, the serious contenders being my uncle David and Samuel.

At one point, Samuel was appointed the substantive Chief Samambwa, but was removed pending the conduct of the enquiry as David was claiming to be the legitimate heir,” Sony submitted.

He said David and Samuel were younger brothers to the late Chief Samambwa, who was his father. Sony said the chieftaincy exclusively belonged to Chief Samambwa’s children.

“I strongly believe that it would meet the justice of the case if an inquiry into my legitimacy as the heir to the Samambwa chieftainship is conducted in a procedurally fair manner and should involve all stakeholders,” he said.

“I pray for an urgent order barring the Ministry of Local Government from installing a new chief without carrying out an inquiry on the ligating of heir to the throne.”

Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, Local Government ministry and President of the Chiefs’ Council were cited as respondents.

