Pastors should stop financially exploiting congregants: Musindo

SELF-proclaimed Zanu PF cleric and Destiny for Afrika Network (DaNet) founder Obadiah Msindo has said pastors should stop financially exploiting congregants, but be self-sustainable.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Addressing pastors from various Christian denominations in Mutare at DaNet offices this week, Msindo said clergymen should not be beggars.

“I am worried that most pastors are beggars. A pastor should have a car and a house so that your work cannot be compromised.

There is a trend these days where you see a pastor being controlled by a rich elder or deacon in church,” he said

“We are talking of empowerment. They should not only wait to receive groceries from congregants, but also have their own self-sustaining projects.’’

The outspoken cleric said pastors should be wary of destructive wives before mocking former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

“Look here, we have constructive wives in churches. Pastors, please, we have an example of former First Lady Grace Mugabe. Look at what she did to her husband,” he said.

“Today, I am encouraging pastors to be careful with some of your wives who are destructive and believe in gossiping and this is not good for the church. Women shape our lives and we always need them, but I have encountered women who are destructive and some churches have crumbled because of gossiping.”

The cleric said pastors should not give fake prophecies as this was unGodly

“We have heard some pastors claiming that former First Lady Grace Mugabe was going to rule this country and we have pastors who have said that former President Robert Mugabe was set to die in October this year,” he said.

DaNet Manicaland chairman Wilson Masokowere said their organisation put God first in all its programmes.

