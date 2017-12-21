NetOne opens Mberengwa ICT hub

MOBILE telecommunications giant NetOne has expanded to Mberengwa where it opened a community centre to benefit thousands of villagers in the area.

The facility, located at Mberengwa Centre, is set to provide the rural folk in the area with research and communication solutions in the age of information communication technologies (ICT) revolution.

On completion, the centre — a mobile booth — is to be equipped with four computer stations, fully powered with uninterrupted power systems, and targets students and other professionals from the area as well as villagers with no access to the internet.

The centre is also meant to become a one-stop shop for villagers who previously struggled to access the company’s products and services. The official opening of the ICT booth, which was marked by music and other entertainment activities, marked a new development in the largely marginalised district.

NetOne executive retail and sales Nyaradzai Shoko said no stone would be left unturned as the organisation makes its presence across the country.

“It is the thrust of NetOne to provide network as well as services and products to every corner of Zimbabwe. We now have 34 shops across the country and the aim is to open 10 more by the end of next year,” Shoko said.

Mberengwa district administrator, Stewart Chiwanga, hailed NetOne for the move which he said would enable villagers to be part of the global family.

“This is a development we highly appreciate as residents of Mberengwa. Without communication and research, any community is literally doomed and we heartily thank NetOne for considering our area in its ambitious project of developing Zimbabwe through ICTs,” Chiwanga said.

