Mutare poet drops video

MUTARE spoken word artist, Shingirai Manyengavana, has released visuals for his piece titled Mudhara in which he takes a swipe at older men who sexually exploit school girls.

BY FARAI MATIASHE

The video, which was launched recently at the National Arts Gallery in Mutare, features actor Farirai Borerwe as the antagonist and was produced by Kamo Phuti and directed by the award-winning Igi Matope of Pikicha Africa.

The background music was composed by production duo Robodruma and Lindberg.

The 21-year-old wordsmith told NewsDay that Mudhara relates the story of a girl child who is reflecting on the manipulation, betrayal and deceit she suffered at the hands of a “sugar daddy”.

“This video is about a lady who is reminiscing about the time she had an affair with an older man, while she was still a school pupil. The older man used the allure of gifts to sexually exploit the girl and she is now regretting the day she fell for the man at the expense of her education,” Manyengavana said.

He said the work brought to light issues affecting young girls who were lured into relationships for material gain by older men, who later abandon them after impregnating or infecting them with sexually transmitted diseases.

Manyengavana, who is also a film maker, said the video was released timeously ahead of the festive season.

“The festive season has already begun and most young girls get over excited by activities such as parties, gigs and braais. This piece plays a pivotal role in warning young girls from becoming prey to sugar dadies,’’ he said.

The Sakubva-born spoken word artist’s literary works have been featured in the Shona poetry anthology, Gwatakwata Renhetembo.

During the launch, Pikicha Africa also showcased a short film titled Untimely Guests.

