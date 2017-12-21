Miss Legacy Zim joins cancer fight

ORGANISERS of the inaugural Miss Legacy Zimbabwe have joined hands in the fight against cancer, with part of the proceeds from the pageant set to be channelled towards cancer initiatives in the country.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO/PRECIOUS CHIDA

A bevy of 16 beauties from across the country will on Saturday walk down the ramp at 7 Arts Theatre in Harare for the coveted Miss Legacy Zimbabwe crown at a contest to be held under the theme Embracing Our Culture, which also aims to empower the girl child.

The pageant’s marketing executive-cum-model, Marcia Bangure, yesterday told NewsDay that, in partnership with other patrons, they were committed to make a change in the society through modelling.

“We are hosting this event to support charity work where 20% of the proceeds will be directed towards the welfare of 15 children suffering from Xerodermatic Pigmentosum (a rare inherited skin disorder characterised by a heightened sensitivity to the DNA damaging effects of ultraviolet radiation),” she said.

“While we are working with some local designers, hairdressers and makeup artists, we are also extending our begging bowel to well-wishers, who want to be part of the cause in any way to get in touch for donations.”

Bangure said preparations were on course and urged people to come in their numbers to support the vision.

She said apart from the modelling extravaganza, guests will be entertained by artistes including Ba Shupi, Mzimba, Terry Africa and Gwenyambira.

Meanwhile, all is set for the inaugural edition of Miss Mabvuku beauty pageant to be held on Friday at Mabvuku Talent Village under the banner of Pembera Events to promote and empower the girl child and promote the talents in Mabvuku and Tafara suburbs.

“Recently Mabvuku- Tafara had become places which were known for drug abuse and exploitation of the girl child. A place called Gaza emerged in the community which was a brothel where young girls were taken as sex workers for a small amount of money,” read Pembera Events’ statement in part.

The event was also designed to provide the young with a platform to enjoy performances from Mabvuku-bred musicians including Tally B, Willom and Gary Tight, Ngoni Kambarami, Platinum Prince and Briss Mbada.

